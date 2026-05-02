Marta Kostyuk wins first WTA 1000 title at 2026 Mutua Madrid Open defeating Mirra Andreeva

Marta Kostyuk has finally broken through at the highest level. On Saturday, the 23-year-old from Ukraine became a WTA 1000 champion for the first time, beating Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 7-5 in one hour and 21 minutes to lift the 2026 Mutua Madrid Open trophy. It marks her third career title overall and her first above the WTA 250 category, capping an unforgettable week in the Spanish capital.

Kostyuk arrived in Madrid as the No. 26 seed with something to prove. Few expected her to go all the way, but she turned the clay courts into her personal stage. Her powerful baseline game, quick footwork, and mental toughness stood out as she knocked out several big names on her way to glory.

Dominant run through a tough draw The Ukrainian star did not drop a set against top competition throughout the tournament. She took down world-class players, including Jessica Pegula and Linda Noskova, proving she could match the best on one of the sport’s biggest stages. Each match built her confidence, and by the time she reached the final, she looked unstoppable.

Against Andreeva in the title match, Kostyuk stayed calm under pressure. She broke early in the first set and held firm to take it 6-3. The second set was tighter, but she showed maturity by saving key points and closing it out 7-5. The straight-sets win highlighted her growing ability to finish strong against rising stars.

This victory feels extra special because it comes right after her recent success in Rouen. For the first time, Kostyuk has won back-to-back titles on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level.

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What this breakthrough means for Marta Kostyuk’s career Reaching the top of a WTA 1000 event is a game-changer. It boosts her ranking, opens doors to better seeding at future Grand Slams, and gives her the belief that she belongs with the sport’s elite. At just 23, Marta Kostyuk has already shown flashes of potential, but this Madrid run feels like the moment she truly arrived.

Fans in Ukraine and around the world celebrated the win, seeing it as a proud moment for the country’s tennis scene. Kostyuk played with heart and focus, reminding everyone why clay-court battles at events like the Mutua Madrid Open capture global attention every year.

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