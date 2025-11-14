Marvel Rivals brings Gambit to Season 5: Full breakdown of his abilities, role, and best team compositions

Gambit has joined Marvel Rivals in Season 5, bringing a mix of healing tools, crowd control and kinetic burst damage to the roster. The character arrives under the update titled “Love is a Battlefield,” and the rollout marks the first new addition of the season. His kit leans heavily on card-switch mechanics, pushing players to rotate between Hearts and Spades on the fly.

Gambit’s kit and how it works in Marvels Rivals Gambit enters the game as a Strategist, confirmed through Dev Vision 11. His basic attack, Kinetic Cards, throws three charged cards in a spread, each creating a small explosion that can heal allies while damaging enemies.

His movement tool, Cajun Charge, shifts him forward. A follow-up strike, Big Easy Impact, adds three kinetic bursts along his path.

The larger support ability is Ragin’ Royal Flush. The move locks onto a friendly hero, firing aces that heal and purify. Both Gambit and the ally get mobility boosts and charged attacks. The buff also accelerates the teammate’s Ultimate gain.

Gambit’s staff strike, Bayou Bash, sends out a shockwave that hits enemies and restores health to nearby teammates.

How to play Gambit in Marvel Rivals Season 5? The card-switch mechanic sits at the center of the kit. Hearts form the healing loadout. Once activated, Gambit gets access to:

Bridge Boost - cards bounce between teammates, offering sustained heals.

Purifying Pick-Up - an arc of cards that clears negative effects and restores health.

Spades flip the kit into crowd control: Bidding Barrage - scattered cards that knock enemies upward.

Explosive Trick - a direct volley that deals damage and inflicts reduced healing.

The four-charge system forces selective use, making timing more important than rotation speed.

Gambit’s team-up skill, Ace of Aces, powers Magneto’s blade with kinetic energy. When Magneto triggers it, the hit produces a delayed second explosion.

His Ultimate sends kinetic Aces to allies, giving them jump boosts, regeneration, and explosive attacks. It also clears destructible objects around him.

Team compositions that benefit from Gambit Lineups featuring Captain America, Magik, Blade benefit from Gambit’s anti-heal and knockback tools. High-burst heroes like Star-Lord, Punisher, Winter Soldier gain more value from Ultimate’s jump and power bonuses.

Gambit goes live at the start of Season 5 on November 14, 2025. No exact time has been confirmed, but previous updates have generally opened around 11:00 UTC.

FAQs Who is Gambit in Marvel Rivals Season 5? Gambit is the new Strategist joining Season 5, built around healing, control and kinetic card abilities.

What are Gambit’s abilities in Marvel Rivals? His kit uses card decks: Hearts for healing and cleansing, Spades for damage and knockback.