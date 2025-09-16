Global matcha prices rise sharply as demand spikes and limited supply struggles to meet craze

The global obsession with matcha is about to cost consumers a lot more. Prices for the bright green powdered tea, now a staple on social media feeds and cafe menus, are climbing fast. According to the Associated Press, retail sales of matcha in the US have jumped 86 per cent in the past three years, but farmers and importers warn that supply pressures are catching up.

Harvest setbacks and tariff trouble Japan, a leading producer, suffered poor weather this year that cut yields. In China, where matcha production has been expanding, growers are also facing higher labor costs. That combination has forced prices up across the board.

For US buyers, tariffs make matters worse. Imports from China face a 37.5 per cent tariff, while Japanese imports carry a 15 per cent tariff. Whether tea could be exempted is still uncertain. AP noted that the Commerce Department and the US Trade Representative have not responded to questions on potential relief.

California importer Aaron Vick told AP that he paid 75 per cent more for Japan’s highest-grade 2025 crop. Lower grades are expected to rise 30 per cent to 50 . Even Chinese matcha, usually a cheaper option, is going up as demand surges. “People should expect an enormous increase in the price of matcha this year,” Vick said.

Japan, China, and shifting tastes Matcha production is slow and labor-heavy. Farmers shade tencha leaves before harvest, steam them, strip the veins, and stone grind them into fine powder. Some cut corners with jet mills, but quality drops. Japan also struggles with an aging workforce and limited tencha supply, leaving room for China to expand.

Jason Walker of First Tea, the US arm of China’s Zhejiang Tea Group, told AP that perceptions are shifting. Big chains like Starbucks already mix Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean matcha in their drinks.

London supplier Josh Mordecai said demand in the past year exceeded the prior nine years combined. He has stuck to Japanese matcha, but costs are up 40 per cent. If prices keep rising, he thinks customers may turn to alternatives like hojicha, a roasted green tea.

Consumers weigh the cost of wellness Analysts told AP that the craze may cool on social media, but the wellness market will likely keep matcha popular. Julia Mills of Mintel noted its appeal lies in antioxidants, calming amino acids, and lower caffeine than coffee.

Cafe owners are trying to balance costs without scaring off customers. David Lau of Asha Tea House raised his latte prices by 50 cents after his Japanese matcha doubled in price. “We’re in the affordable luxury business. Once you reach a certain price level, you start to price people out,” he said.

FAQs Why are matcha prices rising so fast? Poor harvests in Japan, rising labor costs in China, and tariffs on imports are driving up prices.

How much have US matcha sales grown? According to AP, retail sales in the US are up 86% over the past three years.

Is Chinese matcha considered lower quality? It was once viewed as inferior, but experts say quality is improving as production expands.