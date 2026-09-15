Matthew Rhys says he is ‘slightly giddy’ after making Emmy history with two Leading Actor wins

Matthew Rhys has made television history at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first performer to win two Emmys for leading performances in the same year.

Matthew Rhys scripts history as he wins leading actor awards in two different categories The Welsh actor took home the Outstanding Lead Actor award in a Limited ot Anthology Series or Movie for Netflix's The Beast in Me, before adding the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series prize for Apple TV's Widow's Bay.

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TOPSHOT - Welsh actor Matthew Rhys winner of the awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Widow's Bay" and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "The Beast in Me" attends the Governors Gala for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

The two victories came in separate genres, making the achievement particularly unusual.

Rhys played Nile Jarvis in The Beast in Me, a psychological thriller centred on a writer drawn into an unsettling relationship with a powerful real-estate figure. His second winning performance came in a very different setting.

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In Widow's Bay, he plays Mayor Tom Loftis in Apple TV's horror-comedy series, which became one of the biggest winners of the night.

The achievement goes beyond the double victory itself. Rhys had already won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy in 2018 for his role as Philip Jennings in FX's The Americans. By adding the limited series and comedy prizes this year, he became the first performer to win lead acting Emmys across drama, comedy, and limited series categories.

A rare win in the history of Emmys The Television Academy confirmed Rhys’ record, describing his two victories as a first for the Emmys. His win for The Beast in Me came earlier in the ceremony, followed later by his victory for Widow’s Bay.The result was also significant because the two performances demanded markedly different approaches. The Beast in Me placed Rhys in a darker, more psychologically charged story, while Widow’s Bay allowed him to work within a horror-comedy setting.

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This image released by Apple TV+ shows Matthew Rhys in a scene from "Widow's Bay." (Apple TV+ via AP)

His second win formed part of a remarkable night for Widow’s Bay. The Apple TV series won six awards during the televised ceremony and eight more at the Creative Arts Emmys, taking its total to 14. That made it the most awarded programme at this year's Emmys and set a new record for the most wins by a comedy series, surpassing the previous record of 13 set by The Studio last year.

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For Rhys, the latest victories add another chapter to an Emmy career that began with The Americans. His 2018 win established him as a leading dramatic performer, but his 2026 results demonstrate a broader range.

He has now won the industry's top lead acting prize in three separate categories, something no performer had previously achieved.

Speaking after his wins, Rhys paid tribute to Wales and his family. He praised “the great and good people of Wales” and described the country as “a small but mighty nation”. He also thanked his parents and sister during his acceptance speech.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Hiro Murai, Katie Dippold, and Matthew Rhys, winners of the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series Awards for "Widow's Bay," pose in the press room during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

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During a conversation with the media after his wins, Rhys said, “I am slightly giddy and a little bit dizzy. I genuinely can’t believe it. I hope to reflect on it tomorrow. At the moment, I genuinely can’t quite believe what has happened.”

The Beast in Me is available for streaming on Netflix and Widow's Bay is out on Apple TV.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.