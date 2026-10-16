McDonald's 2026 Halloween Boo Buckets get a Disney villains makeover: Meet all five designs and release date

McDonald's is bringing back its popular Halloween Boo Buckets with a Disney-inspired twist this year.

What are the new Disney McDonald's Boo Buckets for Halloween 2026? Instead of the familiar pumpkins, ghosts and other spooky characters, the 2026 collection features five of Disney's most recognisable villains, turning the fast-food chain's seasonal Happy promotion into a collectible release for Halloween.

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The new buckets will be available at participating McDonald's restaurants across the United States from 20 October, for a limited time and while supplies last.

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According to Delish and Taste of Home, the collection combines the nostalgia of the original Boo Buckets with characters familiar to generations of Disney fans.

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Which Disney villains feature on the new Boo Buckets? Maleficent – Sleeping Beauty

The green bucket features the villain known for her dark magic and distinctive horned headdress.

Jafar – Aladdin

The red design draws on the appearance of the royal vizier who seeks power in the animated classic.

Scar – The Lion King

The orange bucket features the scheming lion whose pursuit of the throne drives the film's central conflict.

Cruella de Vil – 101 Dalmatians

The black-and-white design reflects the distinctive look of the fashion-obsessed antagonist.

Ursula – The Little Mermaid

The purple bucket celebrates the sea witch who bargains with Ariel in the animated film.

The collection was announced by McDonald's ahead of the launch, with each design featuring character artwork, a villain-inspired lid and a sheet of stickers. The stickers include details associated with the characters and their respective films, giving collectors an additional reason to seek out the full set.

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What comes with the Boo Buckets Happy Meal? The buckets will be offered with Happy Meals at participating US locations. Customers can choose a hamburger or Chicken McNuggets, accompanied by apple slices, fries and a drink.

The promotion is available for a limited period, and individual restaurants may run out of particular designs before others.

McDonald's has not announced a single nationwide price for the collection; the cost of a Happy Meal can vary by location.

Why are McDonald's Boo Buckets popular? First introduced in 1986, the Boo Buckets became a seasonal favourite for families and collectors. After the annual tradition was discontinued following 2016, McDonald's brought the buckets back in 2022, responding to renewed interest in the Halloween collectibles. The company has continued to release new designs since then.

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This year's Disney collaboration gives the familiar promotion a different look. For parents, the buckets offer a reusable container for Halloween sweets; for adult fans, they provide a nostalgic reminder of childhood Happy Meals.

With five designs available, the challenge for collectors will be finding all of them before stocks run out.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.