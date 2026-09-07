McDonald’s ditches pumpkin spice after 10 years: What’s replacing America’s fall favourite?

Summer is officially over, and it means one major thing - the Pumpkin Spice Latte season is upon us. But there is a change. This fall, Americans won't be able to find their beloved drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, aka PSL, at least at McDonald's for the first time in a decade.

According to McDonald’s, the PSL is being replaced in this year's fall menu. The popular fast food chain is set to launch Caramel Apple Pie as the brand new flavour, bringing a sad end to the cult favourite autumn beverage.

Caramel apple pie replaces pumpkin spice latte McDonald's announced the news last week.

“Caramel Apple Pie is the only fall coffee flavor McDonald’s is releasing this year,” said a spokesperson who confirmed to CNN. “While Pumpkin Spice will not be part of this year’s lineup, we’re always exploring new ways to give fans seasonal flavours to enjoy.”

Also Read | Starbucks unveils 2026 fall menu: Pumpkin Spice Latte leads the seasonal return

History and influence of PSL Interestingly, McDonald’s was never the first brand to be associated with the pumpkin spice lattes. Unlike Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts, not many PSL lovers might hit McDonald's to grab their favourite fall drink. However, the move suggests that maybe the world is finally moving over PSL.

Historically, Starbucks was the first brand to introduce the warm fall-special drink about twenty years ago.

Since then, the Pumpkin Spice Lattes have inspired countless coffee dates, made it to Instagram and become a major sign of the transition between summer and winter. The drink is even credited for inspiring Gilmore Girls-themed fall decor at TJ Maxx.

86 per cent of consumers have at least tried a pumpkin spice latte in their life, as per the food and beverage analytics company Datassential.

McDonald's to beat Starbucks? "McDonald’s could be onto something with apples, however. The humble apple could be the next autumn staple,” Clare Conaghan, trendologist and associate director at Datassential, told the outlet.

According to Datassential, 99% more coffee establishments sold Apple Pie flavours and 49% more sold Caramel Apple compared to last year. However, in the same year, only 37% of other establishments sold pumpkin spice lattes.

“It’s apples, but caramel apple specifically, as perhaps something that could take over or add to pumpkin spice, and we’ve seen a lot of brands do that,” Conaghan added.

For the unversed, caramel apple pie is a staple at McDonald’s, while PSL belongs to Starbucks, undoubtedly.