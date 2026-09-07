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McDonald’s ditches pumpkin spice after 10 years: What’s replacing America’s fall favourite?

Pumpkin Spice Latte is no longer in the fall menu of McDonald’s, the company announced. It will be replaced by another sweet drink, almost inspired by one of their dessert staples.

Sneha Biswas
Published7 Sep 2026, 10:20 PM IST
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McDonald’s replaces pumpkin spice latte with caramel apple pie this fall.
McDonald’s replaces pumpkin spice latte with caramel apple pie this fall.(AFP/ Pexel)
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Summer is officially over, and it means one major thing - the Pumpkin Spice Latte season is upon us. But there is a change. This fall, Americans won't be able to find their beloved drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, aka PSL, at least at McDonald's for the first time in a decade.

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According to McDonald’s, the PSL is being replaced in this year's fall menu. The popular fast food chain is set to launch Caramel Apple Pie as the brand new flavour, bringing a sad end to the cult favourite autumn beverage.

Caramel apple pie replaces pumpkin spice latte

McDonald's announced the news last week.

“Caramel Apple Pie is the only fall coffee flavor McDonald’s is releasing this year,” said a spokesperson who confirmed to CNN. “While Pumpkin Spice will not be part of this year’s lineup, we’re always exploring new ways to give fans seasonal flavours to enjoy.”

Also Read | Starbucks unveils 2026 fall menu: Pumpkin Spice Latte leads the seasonal return

History and influence of PSL

Interestingly, McDonald’s was never the first brand to be associated with the pumpkin spice lattes. Unlike Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts, not many PSL lovers might hit McDonald's to grab their favourite fall drink. However, the move suggests that maybe the world is finally moving over PSL.

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Historically, Starbucks was the first brand to introduce the warm fall-special drink about twenty years ago.

Since then, the Pumpkin Spice Lattes have inspired countless coffee dates, made it to Instagram and become a major sign of the transition between summer and winter. The drink is even credited for inspiring Gilmore Girls-themed fall decor at TJ Maxx.

86 per cent of consumers have at least tried a pumpkin spice latte in their life, as per the food and beverage analytics company Datassential.

Also Read | Third Wave, Starbucks, Barista Are Reinventing The Indian Café: What's Changing

McDonald's to beat Starbucks?

"McDonald’s could be onto something with apples, however. The humble apple could be the next autumn staple,” Clare Conaghan, trendologist and associate director at Datassential, told the outlet.

According to Datassential, 99% more coffee establishments sold Apple Pie flavours and 49% more sold Caramel Apple compared to last year. However, in the same year, only 37% of other establishments sold pumpkin spice lattes.

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“It’s apples, but caramel apple specifically, as perhaps something that could take over or add to pumpkin spice, and we’ve seen a lot of brands do that,” Conaghan added.

For the unversed, caramel apple pie is a staple at McDonald’s, while PSL belongs to Starbucks, undoubtedly.

Revisit trends

Amid this, it won't be wrong to say that new drink menus are taking over the internet day by day. After a strong trend on everything matcha years ago, Ube and Hojicha became the next viral flavours. It was followed by the viral Dubai kunafa, inspiring dreamy pistachio lattes at roasteries. Then came the elaborate drinks with an endless option of cold foam, syrup, milk choices and even protein.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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