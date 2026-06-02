McDonald's joins FIFA World Cup 2026 fever with limited-edition menu, collectable cups and toys

As football fans around the world gear up for the FIFA World Cup 2026, McDonald's is stepping onto the global stage with one of its biggest World Cup campaigns yet.

The fast-food giant is embracing the excitement surrounding the tournament with a major FIFA World Cup initiative to engage fans and celebrate the world's biggest sporting event, USA Today reported on Tuesday (local time).

McDonald's launches new FIFA 2026 World Cup menu McDonald's is launching a new menu to match the FIFA 2026 World Cup fever. Starting 4 June, the fast-food giant will introduce a FIFA World Cup 26 Meal, which comes with one of nine collectable cups featuring soccer stars such as current USMNT player Christian Pulisic, LAFC forward Son Heung-min, David Beckham, and others – including Grimace.

Customers can choose between a Big Mac and 10 pieces of Chicken McNuggets, both with a limited-edition, gold-packaged Big Mac sauce. Additionally, breakfast customers can choose between a Sausage McMuffin with Egg or a Sausage Biscuit with Egg, both served with hash browns.

The fast-food giant will also offer the FIFA World Cup 26 Happy Meal, starting 9 June. The kids' meal will come with one of 23 Squishmallows plushies, including versions of the World Cup mascots. It will also be available in special packaging with a scannable code that unlocks an exclusive digital game on the Happy Meal website.

McDonald's on launching new meals Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald’s, said in a news release, "As football icons take the field to unite fans across continents, McDonald’s will be there from the first whistle to the final minute with limited-time meals and keepsakes so fans of all ages can be part of the excitement all tournament long and beyond."

Christian Pulisic reacts to being featured on a McDonald's collectable In a news release, Pulisic said, "Growing up, it was our ritual after soccer tournaments to go to our McDonald's near Hershey, PA, for Chicken McNuggets and a McFlurry," and added, "To now be featured on a McDonald's collectable cup all these years later is a full-circle moment."

FIFA collectables to be featured in McDonald's meal Here's who is featured on the collector's cups for the FIFA World Cup 26 Meal:

David Beckham

Alphonso Davies

Ronaldinho Gaucho

Santiago Gimenez

Grimace

Thierry Henry

Son Heung-min

Christian Pulisic

Lamine Yamal

Squishmallows-McDonald's collaboration The fast-food giant teased a collaboration with Squishmallows in May, posting, "Hard to pick a fave in this Squishmallows huddle puddle. FIFA World Cup Happy Meal out 9 June," on its X account. The company said in the announcement that the toys will be "kitted in unique soccer-inspired jerseys and McDonald’s graphics."

The FIFA World Cup-themed meals come at a time when McDonald's is bringing back its Happy Meals with the popular stuffed toys for a limited time. Each meal includes one of 12 collectable toys, featuring Halley, a newly introduced Squishmallows character. The collection also debuts an axolotl-inspired plush, bringing a fresh salamander-like design to the popular toy line.

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