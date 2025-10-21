McDonald’s Monopoly 2025 ends soon in UK, US: What is the deadline for claiming prizes? Details revealed

After six weeks of sticker collecting and prize hunting across the UK and the US, McDonald’s Monopoly 2025 is coming to an end. The promotion in the UK started on September 10, 2025, and will officially close at 11:59 PM on October 21, 2025. In the US, the game will end on November 2, 2025.

Customers can win instant prizes or collect Monopoly property codes by purchasing selected food and drink items in restaurants, through McDelivery, or on the McDonald’s app during the event.

McDonald’s Monopoly: When does the game end? In the UK, the Monopoly promotion officially ends at 11:59 PM on October 21, 2025, marking the close of McDonald’s biggest giveaway of the year, The Sun reported. After this date, game pieces will no longer be available on qualifying items such as McCrispy burgers, McSpicy, Chicken Big Mac, wraps, fries, drinks, McFlurries, and coffees.

In the US, the game returned for the first time in nearly a decade. It runs from October 6 to November 2, 2025, with app play continuing until November 23. Players can join by scanning codes from both physical and digital game pieces on select menu items.

McDonald’s Monopoly: Prize claim deadlines For the UK edition, players can claim their rewards until November 4, 2025, roughly two and a half weeks after the game ends. McDonald’s recommends prompt submission through the brand's app to avoid missing out. Alternatively, winners can follow instructions on their stickers to redeem prizes manually. Digital storage of codes in the app ensures they are not lost before the claim deadline.

In the US, players must use the McDonald’s app to register and scan their game pieces to claim rewards. The brand also offers “Bonus Play” opportunities through the app and prizes such as free food, reward points, and high-value prizes like $1 million in cash, vacations, and vehicles.

How to play McDonald’s Monopoly? Each eligible menu item includes two peelable stickers that contain either Instant Win rewards or Property Codes. Players can scan property pieces into the McDonald’s app, where they can track their collections and access extra chances through the Digital Peel feature. Completing full property sets earns larger prizes like cash or holidays. Using the app also gives players one free digital peel per scan, doubling the chance of winning while keeping the process simple and organized.

FAQs 1. When does McDonald’s Monopoly 2025 end in the UK? The game ends on October 21, 2025, at 11:59 PM.

2. When is the last day to claim McDonald’s Monopoly prizes in the UK? Prize claims must be submitted by November 4, 2025.