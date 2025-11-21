McDonald's to serve ‘side of chaos’ this Christmas with The Grinch meal – All we know about it

With Christmas just around the corner, McDonald's in the United States announced that Dr Seuss’s The Grinch will be taking over the menu with "The Grinch Meal" from December 2.

The fast food giant said that the Grinch Meal will be available in select restaurants for a limited time, while supplies last.

About the Grinch Meal

Courtesy of McDonald's

Made in partnership with Dr Seuss Enterprises, McDonald's The Grinch Meal will feature the diabolical culinary choices of the '90s iconic Christmas thief.

McDonald's said that the menu features Dill Pickle “Grinch Salt” McShaker Fries, arriving in the US for the first time.

The Grinch will reportedly sneak a piece of mischief into every meal with a pair of spirited socks, scribbled with messages.

This “side of chaos” from the Grinch himself will let everyone know exactly how he feels this holiday season. The socks come in four unhinged colours and can even be used as an impromptu stocking, just like Mt Crumpit’s finest.

Courtesy McDonald's

What did the Grinch say? “THiS iS MY MEAL AND i DiDN’T PARTNER WiTH McDONALD’S OUT OF THE GOODNESS OF MY HEART,” said The Grinch in a handwritten note on crumpled paper from Mt Crumpit. “i SAW AN OPPORTUNiTY TO BRiNG MiSCHiEF

TO YOUR BELOVED “RESTAURANT” WiTH MY DELiCiOUS CHAOS FOR THE HOLiDAYS AND i TOOK iT. SO GO AHEAD, GRAB MY MEAL STARTING DEC. 2 – YOU’RE WELCOME FOR MAKiNG YOUR HOLiDAYS iNFiNiTELY MORE iNTERESTiNG.”

McShaker fries make a comeback to US The McShaker fries are making a comeback for the first time since the 1990s. The McDonald’s Shake Shake Fries were available in the United States, but were soon taken off the menu.