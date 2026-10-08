Meet Irvin Koch: 103-year-old bartender has served drinks for 63 years from his Maryland basement

At 103, Irvin Koch is still behind the bar, serving drinks to customers from the basement of his home in Pasadena, Maryland — a routine he has followed for more than six decades.

According to The Washington Post, Koch, widely known as Irv, has been tending bar at his basement tavern since 1963. By unofficial accounts, he may be the world’s oldest bartender.

His bar, Club Sunset Knoll, is a low-key drinking spot that has remained largely unchanged for decades. Located in the basement of the waterfront home Koch bought when John F. Kennedy was president, the establishment is known for inexpensive drinks, dim lighting and a jukebox.

There are no formal opening hours. Irv operates the bar according to his own schedule.

“The hours are very simple,” he told The Washington Post. “When the first one gets here, that’s when it opens up.”

He closes when customers leave or when he gets tired.

‘I haven’t been around the world yet’ Irv's age has become part of the bar's mythology.

When a customer recently asked whether he was the world's oldest bartender, Irv responded with a characteristic joke.

“Don’t ask me,” he said. “I haven’t been around the world yet.”

The Washington Post reported that Irv has spent 63 years serving customers from the basement of his Maryland home, becoming a fixture for generations of local patrons.

The bar itself is something of a time capsule. Its most distinctive feature is a growing collection of bras hanging from the ceiling. Many have been decorated with the names of women who left them behind.

The first, Irv recalled, belonged to a woman named Amy.

“She did it, I didn’t do it,” he said. “Most of the girls want to do it.”

No website, no fixed hours and no cellphone Part of the attraction of Irv's Basement Bar is its informality.

There is no website, no phone number and no clearly posted business schedule, according to The Washington Post. Customers often arrive without knowing whether the bar will be open.

Kathleen Hooper, 48, visited the bar with her husband, Robert, to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary.

“It’s almost like Ripley’s Believe It or Not meets ‘Coyote Ugly’ meets your neighbor,” she said.

Hooper said she had lived in the area for years but had never visited the bar before. She described the trip as something people put on their bucket lists.

“Irving's is a thing that people put on their bucket list,” she said. “We just felt like we had to do it before we didn’t have the chance.”

Before leaving, she wrote a message on a doorframe with a Sharpie, adding her name to the many marks left behind by visitors over the years.

A life shaped by the Great Depression and World War II Born in 1923, Irv grew up in a poor South Baltimore neighborhood during the Great Depression.

As a teenager, he joined the US Navy and served in the Philippines during World War II. His younger brother, Harry, also joined the military.

After the war, Irv worked as a builder for Sears and later as a plumber alongside his brother.

His career as a bartender began almost by accident.

The house where he lives was built in 1912 as a summer home for a prominent Baltimore meatpacking family. It later became an inn before Irv purchased it in 1963.

“This was up for sale,” Irv told The Washington Post. “We needed a house, so we bought the house — and guess what? The bar came with it.”

He never left the business.

‘He loves the interaction’ Irv's stepgrandson Jason Cook said his grandfather's personality has helped make him a beloved figure among generations of customers.

“He loves the interaction, socializing with people,” Cook said. “He likes the attention, too. It definitely seems to keep him alive.”

Cook said Irv is known for openly expressing his opinions, but also described him as a genuinely kind person.

When Cook was a toddler and his mother became unable to care for him, Irv and his wife took him in.

Irv has also developed a long list of things he dislikes. He has never owned a cellphone.

His distrust of credit cards stems from his belief that the government can track transactions.

‘He never stopped’ Irv has experienced the deaths of both his wife and his brother, but he continued running the bar.

“He never stopped,” Cook said.

Cook believes Irv has dealt with grief by pushing difficult emotions aside and continuing with his routine.

For Irv, there appears to be little interest in dwelling on what might have been.

“If I could go backwards?” he said when asked what he would change about his life. After considering the question, he added: “There ain’t too much I would change.”

He has also never seriously considered quitting the bar.

Looking ahead to his 104th birthday After 63 years behind the bar, Irv is still looking ahead rather than back.