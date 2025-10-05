Meghan Markle ditches white for edgier all-black look at Paris Fashion Week follow-up: Watch video

Meghan Markle has been turning heads in Paris this weekend. On Saturday, October 4, she made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in a crisp, all-white ensemble. She returned with a completely different vibe the next day. People report that for the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on Sunday, October 5, the Duchess of Sussex went all-black, pairing her sleek dress with matching heels.

From soft elegance to bold edge Her Saturday outfit was softer. It had a white oversized cape layered over a matching button-down shirt. It was her first time at Paris Fashion Week, and the look felt elegant and understated.

The Saturday appearance was about more than fashion. A spokesperson told People that Meghan was there to support Pierpaolo Piccioli, Balenciaga’s new creative director. “Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage,” the spokesperson said.

“She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different,” they continued. Meghan’s presence, they added, highlights a long-standing friendship and creative partnership, showing her support as Piccioli takes the brand in a new direction, People confirms.

Fashion week veteran with global reach Although this was her Paris debut, Meghan is no stranger to fashion weeks. During her Suits days, she regularly attended New York and Toronto Fashion Weeks between 2013 and 2015, long before she became the Duchess of Sussex.

People also confirm that Meghan and Prince Harry are next heading to New York City to accept the Project Healthy Minds Humanitarians of the Year Award on Thursday, October 9. The award honors their efforts to make online spaces safer for families and young people while advancing global mental health awareness.

