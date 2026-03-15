Meghan Markle: Harry’s wife faces backlash over $2,235 VIP ticket for group photo, ‘She’s a nobody who tricked a prince’

Meghan Markle is facing fresh backlash. This time, it’s over a ticketed "Girls' Weekend" retreat she is reportedly hosting in Sydney, Australia, next month.

According to reports, Meghan Markle will host the event at Sydney's InterContinental Hotel on 17-19 April. The event will be held during her and Prince Harry's upcoming visit to Australia.

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The event is drawing sharp criticism online, particularly over its pricing. VIP tickets are reportedly priced at a steep AUD 3,199, approximately $2,235 (more than ₹2 lakh).

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The former Suits actress will speak at the “weekend like no other” in Sydney. The VIP ticket holders will get a group photo with Prince Harry’s wife, not individual pics.

The VIP ticket holders will be able to attend the event for 3 days, including a gala dinner. They will also secure seats at a table in the front two rows for the dinner with Meghan Markle.

For their $2,000 VIP ticket, attendees will get a personal conversation with the “Duchess of Sussex” herself, according to the official statement. They will also have a packed schedule of wellness and lifestyle activities.

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These include a therapy session with renowned therapist Dr Justine Corry, a meditation and manifestation session, yoga, sound healing, and pool time overlooking Coogee Beach. The weekend wraps up with a dinner and disco celebration.

The ticket price also covers two nights of luxury accommodation at the brand new InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach on a twin-share basis. They’ll also enjoy a gala dinner with all alcohol included.

Despite the impressive itinerary, many on social media have questioned whether the price tag is justified for what is essentially a group weekend with Meghan.

“She knows she couldn’t scam anyone in the UK or the USA with this nonsense. Who wants to pay $3200 to be seen with a yacht girl with ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?” wrote a social media user.

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“So, royal roles are now being marketed like influencers. Where can you apply for such a job?” mocked another user.

Another user made fun of Meghan’s lifestyle brand: “The same people who bought her As Ever crap online will save their hard-earned cash to buy this ticket. Pathetic!”

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“Can we pay her to go away? Like really, we don't want to see or hear from her- what would that cost ?!?” came from another.

“I thought she was a humanitarian? Here's me looking forward to her visit to our Aboriginal communities in remote Australia. No money gained I guess. Poor people are going to pay for a pic,” posted another user.

Another user made a sarcastic post: “She is a nobody who tricked a prince into marrying her. And since she dragged him to America, he is a nobody too. Its a travesty that they are keeping Charles II from knowing his grandchildren. They are getting desperate for cash, apparently, charging outrageous fees, and for what? A photo?”

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“I thought they gave up the title,” posted another user while referring to the official event document calling Meghan ‘Duchess of Sussex’.

Defense for Meghan Markle One social media user defended Meghan Markle, claiming that Prince Harry’s wife was not being paid.

“She, is taking part as a guest speaker. The money isn't going to her and is part of a package that includes the hotel, the food, wine, yoga and a gala dinner ect,” wrote the user while sharing a screenshot of the event document.

“Its a weekend retreat in an expansive hotel organized by the Her Best Life podcast Gemma O'Neill, not Meghan. Also she is not being Paid and the Ticket sales are going to Lifeline Naarm, a crisis support and suicide prevention service in Australia,” the user added.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.