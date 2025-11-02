Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted trick-or-treating in Santa Barbara with Archie and Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted trick-or-treating with their children like every other parent on Halloween recently. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted in a neighborhood in Santa Barbara with their children, Prince Lilibet and Prince Archie, in matching Halloween costumes. According to photographs obtained by TMZ, Prince Archie was dressed up as an ant while Princess Lilibet was dressed up as a firefly.

To match the costumes of Lilibet and Archie, Meghan Markle was spotted dressing up somewhat like a butterfly. She wore a black shirt and sweatpants and used a rainbow butterfly cape as an accessory. Prince Harry, on the other hand, wore a simple cap and a navy blue polo t-shirt. Prince Harry was seen carrying a water bottle in his hand. He had another one sticking out of his back pocket, and Markle seemed to be holding a thermos.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Halloween preparations Around five days ago, Markle took to her Instagram and posted a video of the family at a pumpkin patch. The reel included a time-lapse of Prince Harry carefully carving a pumpkin. Archie, on the other hand, was seen running in a corn maze while Lilibet was sitting in a cart with pumpkins.

The reel included visuals of the family choosing pumpkins for Halloween. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and a friend named Marcus Anderson also joined the family to help them with their Halloween preparations.

Halloween’s importance in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship The festival of Halloween undoubtedly played an important role in the relationship of Markle and Prince Harry. As per the Daily Mail, the couple revealed that they were enjoying themselves at a Halloween party just before making their relationship public in 2016. "Well, if it’s going to come out tomorrow, let’s go and have fun tonight. "We were like, well, this might be our last shot to just go out and have fun in the world. We went to this Halloween party where we could be completely dressed up and no one would know. I had on a bandana and goggles.” Prince Harry mentioned in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Princess Markle and Prince Harry try to keep their children away from the public eye after leaving the United Kingdom. Now, royal watchers catch a glimpse of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie on Markle’s Instagram account, where she usually posts videos and pictures of her family’s day-to-day life.

FAQs Where did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet? A friend set-up a blind date for the two in London

Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only two children? Yes, Prince Harry and Markle have two children named Lilibet and Archie.