Meghan Moroney 2026 ‘Cloud 9’ arena tour: Dates, cities, ticket prices and other details for concerts

Country singer Meghan Moroney has announced her first-ever arena headlining tour, the Cloud 9 Tour, set to begin in May 2026 in the U.S. before heading to Europe in September.

Anjali Thakur
Published11 Dec 2025, 10:31 PM IST
Meghan Moroney concert 2026
Meghan Moroney concert 2026

Country star Meghan Moroney is gearing up for the biggest milestone of her career — her first-ever arena headlining tour. Titled the Cloud 9 Tour, the 2026 run will begin in the U.S. in late May before moving to Europe in September, with the final show scheduled for October 1 in Belfast, the Variety reported.

The tour marks Moroney’s transition into a new musical chapter as she prepares to release her third studio album, Cloud 9, on February 9. Speaking recently at the Variety CMA Awards Lounge in Nashville, Moroney said the album represents a shift in both sound and aesthetics — with a new pink-toned visual identity replacing the blue hues of her Am I Okay? era.

Also Read | ‘The End of an era’: All about Taylor Swift’s docuseries, final concert film

Tour begins in May 2026 across major US arenas

The Cloud 9 Tour kicks off on May 29 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The North American leg continues through the summer, wrapping up in Nashville on August 21 with a hometown finale at the Bridgestone Arena.

Along the way, Moroney will perform at major venues including Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (August 7), Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (July 9), Newark’s Prudential Center (July 10) and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (June 20).

European leg follows in September

After completing the U.S. stretch, Moroney will head to Europe for nine shows beginning September 13. Cities on the itinerary include London, Glasgow, Paris, Stockholm, Oslo, Manchester and Cologne.

Tickets

All tickets go on sale December 12 at 10 a.m. local time on meganmoroney.com.

Full Tour Schedule

MAY

  • 29 | Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
  • 30 | Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

JUNE

  • 2 | Chicago, IL – United Center
  • 5 | Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
  • 6 | Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
  • 8 | Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
  • 12 | Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
  • 13 | St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
  • 16 | Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
  • 18 | Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
  • 19 | Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
  • 20 | Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

JULY

  • 7 | Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • 9 | Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
  • 10 | Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
  • 11 | Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
  • 14 | Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
  • 16 | Orlando, FL – Kia Center
  • 17 | Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
  • 18 | Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
  • 24 | Monticello, IA – Great Jones County Fair
  • 25 | Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
  • 26 | Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • 28 | Denver, CO – Ball Arena

AUGUST

  • 1 | Portland, OR – Moda Center
  • 2 | Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • 5 | Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
  • 7 | Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
  • 11 | Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
  • 14 | Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
  • 15 | Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
  • 16 | Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
  • 18 | Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • 21 | Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

SEPTEMBER

  • 13 | Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene
  • 15 | Stockholm, SE – Annexet
  • 18 | Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria
  • 19 | Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium
  • 21 | Paris, FR – Le Trianon
  • 23 | London, UK – Eventim Apollo
  • 26 | Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
  • 27 | Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

OCTOBER

  • 1 | Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Meghan Moroney 2026 ‘Cloud 9’ Tour Tickets: Prices And Availability

For the opening show in Columbus on May 29, prices currently start at around $200. Shows in Grand Rapids and Boston begin at approximately $250, while concerts in Philadelphia and Minneapolis are priced from about $275.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsUsTrendingMeghan Moroney 2026 ‘Cloud 9’ arena tour: Dates, cities, ticket prices and other details for concerts
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.