Meghan Moroney 2026 ‘Cloud 9’ arena tour: Dates, cities, ticket prices and other details for concerts

Country star Meghan Moroney is gearing up for the biggest milestone of her career — her first-ever arena headlining tour. Titled the Cloud 9 Tour, the 2026 run will begin in the U.S. in late May before moving to Europe in September, with the final show scheduled for October 1 in Belfast, the Variety reported.

The tour marks Moroney’s transition into a new musical chapter as she prepares to release her third studio album, Cloud 9, on February 9. Speaking recently at the Variety CMA Awards Lounge in Nashville, Moroney said the album represents a shift in both sound and aesthetics — with a new pink-toned visual identity replacing the blue hues of her Am I Okay? era.

Tour begins in May 2026 across major US arenas The Cloud 9 Tour kicks off on May 29 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The North American leg continues through the summer, wrapping up in Nashville on August 21 with a hometown finale at the Bridgestone Arena.

Along the way, Moroney will perform at major venues including Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (August 7), Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (July 9), Newark’s Prudential Center (July 10) and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (June 20).

European leg follows in September After completing the U.S. stretch, Moroney will head to Europe for nine shows beginning September 13. Cities on the itinerary include London, Glasgow, Paris, Stockholm, Oslo, Manchester and Cologne.

Tickets All tickets go on sale December 12 at 10 a.m. local time on meganmoroney.com.