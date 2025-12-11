Meghan Moroney 2026 ‘Cloud 9’ arena tour: Dates, cities, ticket prices and other details for concerts

Country star Meghan Moroney is gearing up for the biggest milestone of her career — her first-ever arena headlining tour. Titled the Cloud 9 Tour, the 2026 run will begin in the U.S. in late May before moving to Europe in September, with the final show scheduled for October 1 in Belfast, the Variety reported.
The tour marks Moroney’s transition into a new musical chapter as she prepares to release her third studio album, Cloud 9, on February 9. Speaking recently at the Variety CMA Awards Lounge in Nashville, Moroney said the album represents a shift in both sound and aesthetics — with a new pink-toned visual identity replacing the blue hues of her Am I Okay? era.
Tour begins in May 2026 across major US arenas
The Cloud 9 Tour kicks off on May 29 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The North American leg continues through the summer, wrapping up in Nashville on August 21 with a hometown finale at the Bridgestone Arena.
Along the way, Moroney will perform at major venues including Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (August 7), Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (July 9), Newark’s Prudential Center (July 10) and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (June 20).
European leg follows in September
After completing the U.S. stretch, Moroney will head to Europe for nine shows beginning September 13. Cities on the itinerary include London, Glasgow, Paris, Stockholm, Oslo, Manchester and Cologne.
Tickets
All tickets go on sale December 12 at 10 a.m. local time on meganmoroney.com.
Full Tour Schedule
MAY
- 29 | Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- 30 | Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
JUNE
- 2 | Chicago, IL – United Center
- 5 | Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- 6 | Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
- 8 | Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- 12 | Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- 13 | St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- 16 | Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- 18 | Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
- 19 | Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- 20 | Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
JULY
- 7 | Boston, MA – TD Garden
- 9 | Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- 10 | Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- 11 | Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
- 14 | Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- 16 | Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- 17 | Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
- 18 | Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
- 24 | Monticello, IA – Great Jones County Fair
- 25 | Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- 26 | Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
- 28 | Denver, CO – Ball Arena
AUGUST
- 1 | Portland, OR – Moda Center
- 2 | Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- 5 | Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- 7 | Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- 11 | Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
- 14 | Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- 15 | Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- 16 | Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- 18 | Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- 21 | Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
SEPTEMBER
- 13 | Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene
- 15 | Stockholm, SE – Annexet
- 18 | Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria
- 19 | Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium
- 21 | Paris, FR – Le Trianon
- 23 | London, UK – Eventim Apollo
- 26 | Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
- 27 | Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
OCTOBER
- 1 | Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
Meghan Moroney 2026 ‘Cloud 9’ Tour Tickets: Prices And Availability
For the opening show in Columbus on May 29, prices currently start at around $200. Shows in Grand Rapids and Boston begin at approximately $250, while concerts in Philadelphia and Minneapolis are priced from about $275.