Meghan Moroney 2026 ‘Cloud 9’ arena tour: Dates, cities, ticket prices and other details for concerts

Country star Meghan Moroney is gearing up for the biggest milestone of her career — her first-ever arena headlining tour. Titled the Cloud 9 Tour, the 2026 run will begin in the U.S. in late May before moving to Europe in September, with the final show scheduled for October 1 in Belfast, the Variety reported.

The tour marks Moroney’s transition into a new musical chapter as she prepares to release her third studio album, Cloud 9, on February 9. Speaking recently at the Variety CMA Awards Lounge in Nashville, Moroney said the album represents a shift in both sound and aesthetics — with a new pink-toned visual identity replacing the blue hues of her Am I Okay? era.

Tour begins in May 2026 across major US arenas The Cloud 9 Tour kicks off on May 29 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The North American leg continues through the summer, wrapping up in Nashville on August 21 with a hometown finale at the Bridgestone Arena.

Along the way, Moroney will perform at major venues including Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (August 7), Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (July 9), Newark’s Prudential Center (July 10) and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (June 20).

European leg follows in September After completing the U.S. stretch, Moroney will head to Europe for nine shows beginning September 13. Cities on the itinerary include London, Glasgow, Paris, Stockholm, Oslo, Manchester and Cologne.

Tickets All tickets go on sale December 12 at 10 a.m. local time on meganmoroney.com.

Full Tour Schedule MAY 29 | Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

30 | Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse JUNE 2 | Chicago, IL – United Center

5 | Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

6 | Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

8 | Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

12 | Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

13 | St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

16 | Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

18 | Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

19 | Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

20 | Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena JULY 7 | Boston, MA – TD Garden

9 | Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10 | Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

11 | Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

14 | Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

16 | Orlando, FL – Kia Center

17 | Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

18 | Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

24 | Monticello, IA – Great Jones County Fair

25 | Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

26 | Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

28 | Denver, CO – Ball Arena AUGUST 1 | Portland, OR – Moda Center

2 | Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

5 | Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

7 | Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11 | Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

14 | Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

15 | Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

16 | Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

18 | Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

21 | Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena SEPTEMBER 13 | Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

15 | Stockholm, SE – Annexet

18 | Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

19 | Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium

21 | Paris, FR – Le Trianon

23 | London, UK – Eventim Apollo

26 | Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

27 | Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy OCTOBER 1 | Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Meghan Moroney 2026 ‘Cloud 9’ Tour Tickets: Prices And Availability For the opening show in Columbus on May 29, prices currently start at around $200. Shows in Grand Rapids and Boston begin at approximately $250, while concerts in Philadelphia and Minneapolis are priced from about $275.