Melania Trump’s new documentary set to premiere: Here’s how to watch

First lady Melania Trump is offering a behind-the-scenes look at her life in the weeks leading up to President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration through a new documentary titled Melania.

Described by the President as a “must-watch,” the film follows the first lady over a 20-day period as Melania Trump prepares for the inauguration and oversees her family’s transition back into the White House, according to Amazon.

“With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, Melania showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles,” the documentary’s synopsis says.

Premiere and early screenings The documentary is scheduled to premiere at the Trump Kennedy Center on January 29.

Ahead of its public debut, Melania Trump hosted a private screening at the White House on January 24, attended by the President, family members, and close friends.

In the days leading up to the release, the first lady also rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on January 28 to promote the film.

Who directed ‘Melania’? Melania is directed by Brett Ratner, best known for action films including Red Dragon, X-Men: The Last Stand, and the Rush Hour franchise.

The documentary marks the debut project of Melania Trump’s new production company, Muse Films, which she announced in November.

Release details The film will screen exclusively in select movie theaters worldwide beginning January 30. Amazon will distribute Melania in theaters across the United States and select international markets starting January 30, 2026.

Streaming plans While Melania is expected to be released on Prime Video, Amazon has not yet announced a streaming date.

