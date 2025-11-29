Melania Trump steps into production with Muse Films ahead of documentary release

US First Lady Melania Trump has stepped into film production with her own company - a move she revealed on social media platforms this week through a short logo reel. The announcement comes ahead of the release of a documentary centered on her transition back into public life.

Melania Trump launches production company The banner is called Muse Films, and its first title is simply named Melania. The documentary opens in US theaters on January 30, 2026, before heading to Amazon Prime Video later in the cycle, USA Today reported.

The film looks at the 20-day stretch leading up to her return to the White House after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Much of the footage comes from planning rooms, staff briefings, and private spaces that were part of that early transition period.

The official logline says viewers will “step inside Melania Trump’s world” as she manages inauguration tasks and re-enters public life with her family. It also promises material that had not been released before - meetings, conversations, and working moments behind the scenes.

Brett Ratner directs Melania Trump’s documentary Melania is listed as an executive producer, while Ratner directs.

Ratner is known for the Rush Hour franchise and other major studio titles. His return to a high-profile project comes after the #MeToo period in 2017, when six women, including actors Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused him of harassment or assault.

Studio plans for Rush Hour 4 were paused at that time, but The Hollywood Reporter highlights that the new sequel is moving again.

It follows a request from President Trump, according to Semafor.

Industry backdrop and timing The development also comes during a major realignment in entertainment. The FCC, under the Donald Trump administration, recently signed off an $8 billion merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media.

David Ellison, son of tech billionaire Larry Ellison, and a close Trump ally, now leads the combined company as chairman and CEO.

For now, Melania serves as the launch product for Muse Films. The studio has not outlined further titles or distribution plans. More details are expected once the documentary completes its theatrical run and moves to streaming.

