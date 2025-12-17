Melania Trump unveils first trailer for film ‘MELANIA’ ahead of global January 30 release

US First Lady Melania Trump has released the first trailer of her upcoming film MELANIA, which is set for a worldwide theatrical release next month.

The 104-minute film will hit theatres globally on January 30, 2026, with screenings across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and other regions.

The trailer opens with Melania Trump walking into the US Capitol rotunda ahead of President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Wearing her now-iconic inauguration outfit, she looks into the camera and says:

“Here we go again.”

The footage cuts between scenes from the inauguration, moments with President Trump outside Mar-a-Lago, and behind-the-scenes glimpses featuring Barron Trump and Melania Trump’s father.

Behind the podium In one sequence, the first lady is seen entering a room where President Trump stands at a podium rehearsing a speech during a meeting.

“My proudest legacy will be that of peacemaker,” Trump says.

Melania Trump interjects: “Peacemaker and unifier.” The trailer shows Melania Trump stepping out of a vehicle in black stiletto boots before cutting to the East Wing residence, where she appears in a white-and-black inaugural ball gown, smiling directly at the camera.

Viewers are urged to “Witness history in the making.”

The tone shifts as the trailer shows the first lady asking a security officer, “Is it safe?”

The agent replies, “It is safe.”

Sirens sound as a presidential motorcade moves through a city, followed by a caption reading: “20 days to become first lady of the United States.”

‘Everyone wants to know’ Addressing public curiosity, Melania Trump says in the trailer: “Everyone wants to know. So here it is.”

The trailer ends with her calling President Trump to offer her congratulations.

“Mr. President… congratulations,” she says.

Trump responds over the phone: “Did you watch it?”

“I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news,” Melania Trump replies.

Tracing the road to inauguration The film follows Melania Trump’s life in the lead-up to the inauguration, from Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, along with behind-the-scenes access in Washington, D.C.

Production and release Filming for MELANIA began in December 2024. The film is executive produced by Donald Trump and Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media, and is directed by Brett Ratner of RatPac Entertainment.