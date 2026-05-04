Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: What to expect from fashion's biggest night as the countdown begins

The grand staircase is set, the flashbulbs are ready and fashion’s most dazzling spectacle is about to unfold.

The Met Gala 2026 has arrived at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, bringing together the biggest names in entertainment, fashion and culture for an evening of couture, creativity and unforgettable red carpet moments.

With this year’s theme, “Costume Art”, and the dress code “Fashion Is Art”, expect bold statements, dramatic silhouettes and plenty of surprises as the world turns its attention to the most glamorous night on the fashion calendar.

Here are our live updates:

Met Gala 2026: How much do tickets cost? The Met Gala remains one of the most exclusive events on the global fashion calendar, with attendance strictly limited to a select guest list of around 450 people each year.

Securing a place at the event comes at a significant cost. Tables are priced from roughly $350,000 (£258,000), while individual tickets are believed to cost approximately $75,000 (£56,000).

Despite the eye-watering price tag, most celebrities do not pay for their own entry.

Instead, major fashion houses and luxury brands typically purchase tables and invite high-profile stars as their guests. In return, celebrities often wear the label’s designs and represent the brand throughout the evening, generating substantial media attention and global publicity that helps justify the expense.

Met Gala 2026: More about the ‘Costume Art’ theme The theme for the Met Gala 2026 is “Costume Art,” inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibition of the same name. The showcase examines how clothing has shaped the representation of the human form throughout history, bringing together garments and artworks from across the museum’s extensive collection to highlight the deep connection between fashion, identity and the body.

Also Read | Met Gala guests from Beyonce to Nicole Kidman set to flaunt fashion as art

Speaking to Vogue in November 2025, Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute, explained, "It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was, this epiphany: I know that we’ve often been seen as the stepchild, but, in fact, the dressed body is front and center in every gallery you come across. Even the nude is never naked. It’s always inscribed with cultural values and ideas.”

Bolton continued, “This focus on bodies in relation to art will manifest in numerous ways, with artworks accompanying a diverse range of body types. “The idea was to put the body back into discussions about art and fashion, and to embrace the body, not to take it away as a way of elevating fashion to an art form.”

Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch fashion's biggest night The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, better known as the Met Gala, is scheduled to take place on Monday, 4 May 2026. The official livestream is expected to begin at 3:00 pm Pacific Time, 6:00 pm Eastern Time, 11:00 pm British Summer Time, and 3:30 am Indian Standard Time on Tuesday, 5 May.