Met Gala: Are Meryl Streep, Zendaya really skipping the event because Jeff Bezos is funding it? Here’s the truth

As speculation swirls around the Met Gala 2026 ahead of fashion’s biggest night, social media has been flooded with claims that several high-profile celebrities are choosing to stay away because of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s financial involvement with this year’s event.

The rumours gained traction after reports suggested that the Amazon founder and his wife are among the major financial backers linked to this year’s Costume Institute Benefit at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Online chatter quickly turned into claims of a quiet celebrity boycott, with names such as Zendaya and Meryl Streep being cited as proof.

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However, available reports suggest there is little evidence to support the theory that major stars are staying away specifically because of Bezos and Sánchez’s connection to the gala. In the cases of both Zendaya and Streep, their absences appear to stem from entirely separate reasons.

Zendaya’s absence is reportedly due to exhaustion and scheduling Zendaya, one of the Met Gala’s most anticipated regulars, is expected to miss this year’s event after a packed professional schedule.

According to multiple entertainment reports, the actor is taking a break following back-to-back press commitments, including promotional work for The Drama and the latest season of Euphoria. She is also preparing for upcoming campaigns linked to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the next Spider-Man instalment, and the upcoming Dune sequel. Sources cited by fashion publications suggest the actor is simply stepping back from the spotlight for personal downtime after an intense work cycle.

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That explanation appears to align with her recent public appearances, which have largely centred on professional commitments rather than fashion events.

Meryl Streep’s reason is far simpler Meryl Streep’s reported absence has also fuelled speculation, particularly because of renewed attention around The Devil Wears Prada 2 and her increased presence in fashion-related press.

But according to her representatives, the explanation is straightforward: the Met Gala has simply “never quite been her scene.”

Reports note that despite receiving invitations for years, Streep has consistently chosen not to attend the event. While some online commentary attempted to connect her absence to the Bezos controversy, there is no verified evidence to suggest that played any role in her decision. Her team has clarified that this is in keeping with her long-standing approach to the event rather than a reaction to this year’s sponsorship arrangements.

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Why the rumours took off The speculation appears to have been amplified by broader criticism online surrounding billionaire involvement in cultural events.

Some commentators and activists have questioned whether the gala’s association with major corporate wealth aligns with its artistic identity. Social media posts calling for a boycott added fuel to the conversation, leading many to connect unrelated celebrity absences to the controversy.

Still, no major celebrity has publicly stated that they are skipping Met Gala 2026 because of Jeff Bezos or Lauren Sánchez’s involvement.

For now, the evidence points to something much less dramatic: scheduling conflicts, personal preferences and simple exhaustion — all fairly common reasons for stars to miss one of fashion’s most exclusive nights.