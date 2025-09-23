MGM’s Robin Hood trailer out: Cast, plot, how to watch, and more key details

MGM's Robin Hood series, premiering on November 2, features Jack Patten as Robin and Lauren McQueen as Marian. The show depicts their fight against corruption and their love story against the backdrop of the Norman invasion of England.

Published23 Sep 2025, 11:34 PM IST
MGM just dropped the trailer for Robin Hood, which is expected to premiere on MGM+ on November 2 this year. The upcoming series by Lionsgate Television stars Jack Patten, Lauren McQueen and Sean Bean in the lead roles, according to Variety.

All about the Robin Hood trailer

According to the official logline, Robin Hood will tell the story of the famous “outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor.” The series will also explore “the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian.” The series will especially highlight how Robin Hood and Marian fight for justice and freedom after the Norman invasion of England.

“As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land,” the logline adds.

Jack Patten looked stunning in the trailer as Robin Hood. “They rob us of our coin and call it the law. They kill our people and call it justice. And yet, they call us thieves. Then let us be thieves with a purpose,” Patten’s character tells a group of rebel outlaws in the trailer.

The trailer also featured a few action scenes that perfectly captured Robin Hood’s conflict with the tyrannical and corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham.

Cast of Robin Hood

Robin Hood has been co-created by executive producers John Glenn, Jonathan English, and Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures. While Jack Patten plays the protagonist, Lauren McQueen portrays Marian’s character in the upcoming series. On the other hand, Sean Bean has been cast as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Among others, Lydia Peckham plays Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington plays the Earl of Huntingdon, and Connie Nielsen has been cast as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine.

According to Variety, Robin Hood will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, November 2, at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the US. New episodes will premiere weekly through the season finale on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

FAQs

When will Robin Hood premiere in the US?

Robin Hood will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, November 2, at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the US.

Where can I watch Robin Hood?

You can watch Robin Hood on MGM+.

Who plays the protagonist in MGM’s Robin Hood?

Jack Patten plays the protagonist in MGM’s Robin Hood.

