Michelle Obama gets candid about keeping the spark alive with Barack amid divorce rumours

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has shared a heartfelt glimpse into her marriage with former US President Barack Obama, reflecting on how the couple has managed to keep their relationship strong through decades of public life and private challenges.

Inside Michelle Obama’s Secrets to Love, Laughter and Late-Night Date Nights with Barack Her candid comments come in the wake of persistent divorce rumours, which she recently dismissed as baseless.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Michelle opened up about the couple’s rituals, romance, and how love has evolved after more than three decades together.

Recalling their time in the White House, Michelle spoke fondly of the “good times” she and Barack shared even during the pressures of political life. She revealed that state dinners often doubled as their version of date nights, complete with glamour and a touch of romance. “For those black tie events, that was like our wedding every time,” she said.

“You felt like the belle of the ball. With each year I got a little riskier, my team and I tried different things. And you’re getting all dolled up for your man.” She added that the element of surprise was part of their fun: “There was an unspoken ritual, he never knew, until I walked out, ready, what I was wearing. That’s the romance, those little moments in this crazy world, where we could look at each other and go, ‘You’re cute.’ Then we walk downstairs to a barrage of press, lights and cameras, and it’s like, ‘Just stay in this moment. It’s really just us. This is nice.’”

Reflecting on their relationship today, Michelle described how date nights have become simpler but more meaningful. “We’ve been married 32, 33 [years]... I always forget. Sorry, honey,” she joked.

“When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk.” The couple, who often work from home together, keep some conversation topics aside to make the evening special.

“When we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, ‘Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner.’” she said, laughing. “But sometimes we go out for dinners in D.C. or wherever. I am too old, I can’t do dinner and a movie. I will fall asleep in the movie. So it’s like, ‘Let’s pick one.’”

When Michelle-Barack's Divorce Rumours Were Swirling the Internet Michelle’s reflections follow months of speculation about her marriage after she chose not to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. On her podcast, she clarified that the decision was a personal one and had nothing to do with marital issues.

“My decision to skip the inauguration, what people don’t realise, or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me, were met with such ridicule and criticism,” she said. “People couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason, that they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart, you know.”

