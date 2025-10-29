Midseason 2026 US TV guide: When will Grey’s Anatomy, Will Trent, and The Rookie return? Details here.

We are hitting that time of year when fall finales wrap up and fans brace for a short TV drought. According to TV Insider, ABC is the first to drop its full midseason schedule - and it is packed. Familiar faces like Will Trent and The Rookie return early in the new year, alongside fresh premieres and long-awaited midseason episodes.

Kicking off January 6, Will Trent starts its fourth season, followed by High Potential and The Rookie. The same week, Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, and its new spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville will also be back on air. Not just that, American Idol will shift to Monday nights this season, while The Bachelorette returns to Sundays in March, with Taylor Frankie Paul stepping into the spotlight.

ABC’s lineup marks the start of a busy few months for TV. The network’s early release also hints at how other broadcasters might shape their own midseason slates.

ABC sets pace for 2026 premieres The full schedule from TV Insider confirms ABC’s strategy: a heavy January start to build momentum. America’s Funniest Home Videos will start the midseason entertainment slate on January 4, followed by a steady stream of hits during the week. Fans can expect Abbott Elementary, Shifting Gears, and Shark Tank to return midweek. Thursdays stay strong with 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy, while Fridays hold Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and 20/20.

By late February, Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars and Scrubs will join in with new episodes, keeping things busy well into spring. The Bachelorette follows in March - a smart move to keep Sunday viewers locked in after American Idol.

Other networks still holding dates CBS, Fox, and NBC have not rolled out full schedules yet, but TV Insider revealed what is in the pipeline. CBS will add CIA and Y: Marshals, while Fox brings Best Medicine and Memory of a Killer. NBC readies The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Fans can expect announcements soon as midseason heats up.

For now, ABC’s early drop gives fans something to plan around - and plenty to binge once those fall finales fade.

FAQs When does Will Trent return in 2026? Will Trent returns on January 6, 2026, kicking off ABC’s midseason lineup.

What night will American Idol air in 2026? American Idol moves to Monday nights starting January 26, 2026.

Who is the next Bachelorette lead? Taylor Frankie Paul will take on the role for The Bachelorette Season 22.

Which networks have not released their midseason dates yet? CBS, Fox, and NBC are still finalizing their midseason schedules.