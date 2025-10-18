Minnesota vs Nebraska: Golden Gophers defeat Cornhuskers 24-6, sack Dylan Raiola nine times

Nebraska (5-2, 2-2) conceded a humiliating 24-6 defeat against Minnesota, on Friday night. The one-sided game witnessed the Golden Gophers' Darius Taylor running for 148 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Drake Lindsey completed 16 of 20 passes for 153 yards along with a score, The Associated Press reported.

In a major school record, Minnesota (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) managed to sack Cornhuskers' quarterback Dylan Raiola nine times.

Nebraska vs Minnesota: Key highlights After their victory on Friday night, Minnesota have now recorded six straight wins against Nebraska. For the first time since 2006, the latter side has failed to bag back-to-back road game wins in consecutive weeks, as per The Daily Nebraskan.

Since 2015, Nebraska has never been able to secure a win in Minneapolis. Coach PJ Fleck of the Golden Gophers has now improved his score to 7-1 against the Cornhuskers.

“Nine sacks; I love that,” The Associated Press quoted Fleck as saying.

Interestingly, Minnesota played the game in the absence of two of its top three cornerbacks over injury issues.

Fleck stated that they were "really proud of a program record."

During the game, Raiola was able to complete 17 of 25 passes for 177 yards. On the other hand, Karter Menz and Anthony Smith got two-and-a-half sacks for Minnesota. Nebraska was restricted to a season-low 36 yards rushing by the Golden Gophers.

Post the game, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said the side was "just kind of out of whack the whole day.”

Nebraska misses out on two starting linemen On Friday, Nebraska played most of the match without guard Rocco Spindler and tackle Elijah Pritchett. While Spindler was taken to the hospital due to a broken finger, Pritchett got ejected in the second quarter for targeting.

Highlighting the loss of the two offensive linemen, Rhule said that it "hurt" the side, but they are "not going to make any excuses. (Minnesota) got after us.”

Nebraska will be gearing up to host the Northwestern on October 25. On the other hand, Minnesota will be at Iowa next weekend.

