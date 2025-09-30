Minnesota Wild secures franchise star Kirill Kaprizov with record $136 million extension, richest in NHL history

The Minnesota Wild have secured their franchise player. On Tuesday, September 30, general manager Bill Guerin announced that the team signed forward Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year, $136 million extension, the largest contract in the history of the National Hockey League (NHL).

The new deal kicks off in the 2026-27 season. Its annual average value (AAV) is $17 million, the highest since the league introduced a salary cap in 2005.

According to The Athletic, it even tops Leon Draisaitl’s $14 million deal with Edmonton and puts Kaprizov ahead of stars like Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon.

The numbers behind the deal The contract includes a $1 million base salary each year and massive signing bonuses every July 1. The bonuses start at $18.1 million for four straight years before gradually tapering to $12.7 million in the final seasons. The extension also carries a full no-move clause, but it has yet to be approved by the NHL.

Kaprizov, 28, was entering the last year of his current contract, worth $9 million annually. According to USA Today, talks stretched through the summer, with Kaprizov even rejecting an earlier $128 million offer. But now, both sides have finalized this record agreement.

Why Minnesota pushed so hard The Wild could not risk losing their biggest star to the 2026 free-agent class. Kaprizov has scored 185 goals and 386 points in 319 NHL games since arriving from Russia. Last season, he missed time with injuries but still produced 25 goals in 41 games and was a major force in the playoffs against Vegas.

For Minnesota, locking him up now ends speculation, eliminates distraction, and signals to the rest of the league that they are building around a legitimate superstar. Guerin now has financial clarity as the salary cap climbs in the coming years.

Kaprizov may have made even more in open free agency, but the extension provides security after an injury-plagued season. The Athletic also noted that he has often called Minnesota his “second home” and said winning is his top priority.

There is a risk involved, of course. The deal takes him into his late 30s. But with the cap projected to rise above $100 million in two years, the record-breaking contract could soon look less daunting.

