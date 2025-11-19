All about Miss Universe 2025: Contestants, venue, where to watch, controversy and more

The 74th annual Miss Universe contest will be held in Bangkok on Friday, 21 November. A total of 120 confident and pretty women have qualified to contest for the major beauty pageant at the event, which aims to honour “unity, empowerment, and resilience”, per the Miss Universe website. Viewers in the US can watch Miss Universe 2025 live on Telemundo and Peacock.
Albania: Flavia Harizaj
Germany: Diana Fast
Angola: Maria Cunha
Argentina: Aldana Masset
Armenia: Peggy Garabekian
Aruba: Hannah Arends
Australia: Lexie Brant
Bahamas: Malique Bowe
Bangladesh: Tangia Methila
Belgium: Karen Jansen
Belize: Isabella Zabaneh
Belarus: Alena Kucheruk
Bolivia: Yessica Hausermann
Bonaire: Nicole Peiliker
Botswana: Lillian Andries
Brazil: Gabriela Lacerda
Bulgaria: Gaby Guha
Cape Verde / Cayman Islands: Tahiti Seymour
Cambodia: Nearysocheata Thai
Cameroon: Josiane Golonga
Canada: Jaime VandenBerg
Chile: Inna Moll
China: Zhao Na
Colombia: Vanessa Pulgarin
South Korea: Soo-yeon Lee
Ivory Coast: Olivia Yace
Costa Rica: Mahyla Roth
Croatia: Laura Gnjatovic
Cuba: Lina Luaces
Curacao: Camille Thomas
Denmark: Monique Sonne
Ecuador: Nadia Mejia
Egypt: Sabrina Maged
El Salvador: Giulia Zanoni
United Arab Emirates: Mariam Mohamed
Slovakia: Viktoria Güllova
Slovenia: Hana Klaut
Spain: Andrea Valero
United States: Audrey Eckert
United States - Miss Latina: Yamilex Hernandez
Estonia: Brigitta Schaback
Philippines: Ahtisa Manalo
Finland: Sarah Dzafce
France: Ève Gilles
Ghana: Andromeda Peters
Great Britain / United Kingdom: Danielle Latimer
Greece: Mary Chatzipavlou
Guadalupe: Ophely Mezino
Guatemala: Raschel Paz
Guinea: Tiguidanke Berete
Guyana: Chandini Baljor
Haiti: Melissa Sapini
Honduras: Alejandra Fuentes
Hong Kong: Lizzie Li
Hungary: Kincs Dezsenyi
India: Manika Vishwakarma
Indonesia: Sanly Liu
Iraq: Hanin Al Qoreishy
Ireland: Aadya Srivastava
Iceland: Helena O'Connor
Turks and Caicos Islands: Bereniece Dickenson
British Virgin Islands: Olivia Freeman
US Virgin Islands: Britanny Robinson
Israel: Melanie Shiraz
Italy: Lucilla Nori
Jamaica: Gabrielle Henry
Japan: Kaori Hashimoto
Kazakhstan: Dana Almassova
Kosovo: Dorea Shala
Kyrgyzstan: Mary Kuvakova
Laos: Lattana Munvilay
Latvia: Meldra Rosenberg
Lebanon: Sarah Bou Jaoude
Macao: Kris Fong
Malaysia: Chloe Lim
Malta: Julia Cluett
Martinique: Celya Abatucci
Mauricio: Aurelie Alcindor
Mayotte: Nourya Aboutoihi
Mexico: Fatima Bosch
Moldova: Mariana Ignat
Myanmar: Myat Yadanar Soe
Namibia: Johanna Swartbooi
Nepal: Sanya Adhikari
Nicaragua: Itza Castillo
Niger: Zoulahatou Amadou
Nigeria: Basil Onyinyechi
Norway: Leonora Lysglimt-Rødland
New Zealand: Abbigail Sturgin
Netherlands: Nathalie Mogbelzada
Pakistan: Roma Riaz
Palestine: Nadeen Ayoub
Panama: Mirna Caballini
Paraguay: Yanina Gomez
Peru: Karla Bacigalupo
Portugal: Camila Vitorino
Puerto Rico: Zashely Alicea
Czech Republic: Michaela Tomanova
Democratic Republic of the Congo: Dorcas Dienda
Dominican Republic: Jennifer Ventura
Romania: Catalina Jacob
Russia: Anastasia Venza
Rwanda: Solange Keita
Saint Lucia: Shianne Smith
Senegal: Camilla Diagne
Singapore: Annika Sager
Sri Lanka: Lihasha White
Sweden: Daniella Lundqvist
Switzerland: Naima Acosta
Suriname: Chiara Wijntuin
Thailand: Praveenar Singh
Tanzania: Naisae Yona
Trinidad and Tobago: Latifah Morris
Turkey: Ceren Arslan
Ukraine: Sofiya Tkachuk
Uruguay: Valeria Baladan
Venezuela: Stephany Abasali
Vietnam: Hng Giang Nguyn
Zambia: Kunda Mwamulima
Zimbabwe: Lyshanda Moyas
Two Miss Universe judges — Lebanese-French musician Omar Harfouch and French football manager Claude Makélélé — quit just days before the annual beauty pageant, reports the BBC. While Harfouch alleged the competition was rigged since an "impromptu jury" pre-selected finalists before the contest, Makélélé resigned due to “unforeseen personal reasons”.
The Miss Universe Organization, in a statement, dismissed Harfouch’s claim, saying his allegations "mischaracterised" the programme.
