All about Miss Universe 2025: Contestants, venue, where to watch, controversy and more

The 74th annual Miss Universe contest will be held in Bangkok on Friday, 21 November. A total of 120 confident and pretty women have qualified to contest for the major beauty pageant at the event, which aims to honour “unity, empowerment, and resilience”, per the Miss Universe website. Viewers in the US can watch Miss Universe 2025 live on Telemundo and Peacock.

List of Miss Universe candidates for the pageant Albania: Flavia Harizaj

Germany: Diana Fast

Angola: Maria Cunha

Argentina: Aldana Masset

Armenia: Peggy Garabekian

Aruba: Hannah Arends

Australia: Lexie Brant

Bahamas: Malique Bowe

Bangladesh: Tangia Methila

Belgium: Karen Jansen

Belize: Isabella Zabaneh

Belarus: Alena Kucheruk

Bolivia: Yessica Hausermann

Bonaire: Nicole Peiliker

Botswana: Lillian Andries

Brazil: Gabriela Lacerda

Bulgaria: Gaby Guha

Cape Verde / Cayman Islands: Tahiti Seymour

Cambodia: Nearysocheata Thai

Cameroon: Josiane Golonga

Canada: Jaime VandenBerg

Chile: Inna Moll

China: Zhao Na

Colombia: Vanessa Pulgarin

South Korea: Soo-yeon Lee

Ivory Coast: Olivia Yace

Costa Rica: Mahyla Roth

Croatia: Laura Gnjatovic

Cuba: Lina Luaces

Curacao: Camille Thomas

Denmark: Monique Sonne

Ecuador: Nadia Mejia

Egypt: Sabrina Maged

El Salvador: Giulia Zanoni

United Arab Emirates: Mariam Mohamed

Slovakia: Viktoria Güllova

Slovenia: Hana Klaut

Spain: Andrea Valero

United States: Audrey Eckert

United States - Miss Latina: Yamilex Hernandez

Estonia: Brigitta Schaback

Philippines: Ahtisa Manalo

Finland: Sarah Dzafce

France: Ève Gilles

Ghana: Andromeda Peters

Great Britain / United Kingdom: Danielle Latimer

Greece: Mary Chatzipavlou

Guadalupe: Ophely Mezino

Guatemala: Raschel Paz

Guinea: Tiguidanke Berete

Guyana: Chandini Baljor

Haiti: Melissa Sapini

Honduras: Alejandra Fuentes

Hong Kong: Lizzie Li

Hungary: Kincs Dezsenyi

Indonesia: Sanly Liu

Iraq: Hanin Al Qoreishy

Ireland: Aadya Srivastava

Iceland: Helena O'Connor

Turks and Caicos Islands: Bereniece Dickenson

British Virgin Islands: Olivia Freeman

US Virgin Islands: Britanny Robinson

Israel: Melanie Shiraz

Italy: Lucilla Nori

Jamaica: Gabrielle Henry

Japan: Kaori Hashimoto

Kazakhstan: Dana Almassova

Kosovo: Dorea Shala

Kyrgyzstan: Mary Kuvakova

Laos: Lattana Munvilay

Latvia: Meldra Rosenberg

Lebanon: Sarah Bou Jaoude

Macao: Kris Fong

Malaysia: Chloe Lim

Malta: Julia Cluett

Martinique: Celya Abatucci

Mauricio: Aurelie Alcindor

Mayotte: Nourya Aboutoihi

Mexico: Fatima Bosch

Moldova: Mariana Ignat

Myanmar: Myat Yadanar Soe

Namibia: Johanna Swartbooi

Nepal: Sanya Adhikari

Nicaragua: Itza Castillo

Niger: Zoulahatou Amadou

Nigeria: Basil Onyinyechi

Norway: Leonora Lysglimt-Rødland

New Zealand: Abbigail Sturgin

Netherlands: Nathalie Mogbelzada

Pakistan: Roma Riaz

Palestine: Nadeen Ayoub

Panama: Mirna Caballini

Paraguay: Yanina Gomez

Peru: Karla Bacigalupo

Portugal: Camila Vitorino

Puerto Rico: Zashely Alicea

Czech Republic: Michaela Tomanova

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Dorcas Dienda

Dominican Republic: Jennifer Ventura

Romania: Catalina Jacob

Russia: Anastasia Venza

Rwanda: Solange Keita

Saint Lucia: Shianne Smith

Senegal: Camilla Diagne

Singapore: Annika Sager

Sri Lanka: Lihasha White

Sweden: Daniella Lundqvist

Switzerland: Naima Acosta

Suriname: Chiara Wijntuin

Thailand: Praveenar Singh

Tanzania: Naisae Yona

Trinidad and Tobago: Latifah Morris

Turkey: Ceren Arslan

Ukraine: Sofiya Tkachuk

Uruguay: Valeria Baladan

Venezuela: Stephany Abasali

Vietnam: Hng Giang Nguyn

Zambia: Kunda Mwamulima

Zimbabwe: Lyshanda Moyas

Is Miss Universe 2025 rigged? Two Miss Universe judges — Lebanese-French musician Omar Harfouch and French football manager Claude Makélélé — quit just days before the annual beauty pageant, reports the BBC. While Harfouch alleged the competition was rigged since an "impromptu jury" pre-selected finalists before the contest, Makélélé resigned due to “unforeseen personal reasons”.

The Miss Universe Organization, in a statement, dismissed Harfouch’s claim, saying his allegations "mischaracterised" the programme.

FAQs When is the 74th annual Miss Universe contest? The 74th annual Miss Universe contest will be held on 21 November.

How can I watch the Miss Universe 2025 contest in the US? You can watch the Miss Universe 2025 contest on Telemundo and Peacock.