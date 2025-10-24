Atorvastatin recall: More than 140,000 bottles of cholesterol-lowering drug taken off shelves after FDA warning

Atorvastatin recall: More than 140,000 bottles of a cholesterol-lowering drug are being recalled across the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed this week.

Officials have said that some of the pills might not dissolve properly after being swallowed, a flaw that could reduce the medicine's effectiveness for patients who rely on it daily.

FDA issues nationwide recall over pill quality concern The affected drug is Atorvastatin Calcium, the generic form of Lipitor, which is consumed by roughly 39 million Americans, according to Dr Tamanna Singh of the Cleveland Clinic. In a September podcast, she also stated that adults over 40 make up the bulk of those prescriptions.

Federal records show that the pills were manufactured by Alkem Laboratories and distributed by Ascend Laboratories in New Jersey, which supplies pharmacies across the US.

The FDA’s enforcement report, dated 19 September, said certain batches of the medication failed key quality tests meant to ensure the pills dissolved correctly. The problem affected how quickly the active ingredients were released once the pill entered the body.

If that breakdown happens unevenly or takes longer than it should, the FDA warned that the drug might not work as patients expect it to.

The FDA categorized the action as a Class II recall, which generally signals a moderate concern: one that could lead to temporary or reversible side effects. Regulators have stressed that the likelihood of serious harm is considered low.

Which Atorvastatin tablets are affected Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets are among the most prescribed statins in the world. According to the FDA report, the recall covers multiple strengths and bottle sizes distributed to pharmacies across the country.

Among these include:

10 mg – bottles of 90, 500, and 1,000 tablets

20 mg – bottles of 90, 500, and 1,000 tablets

40 mg – bottles of 90, 500, and 1,000 tablets

80 mg – bottles of 90 and 500 tablets

Most of the recalled batches have expiration dates between July 2026 and February 2027. Both Ascend and Alkem are yet to comment on the recall, USA Today reported.

How consumers can check their prescriptions So far, the FDA has not shared any specific advice on what consumers should do with the recalled drugs.

But GoodRX recommends taking a few simple steps instead: Check the label on your prescription bottle, call your pharmacy or doctor if you are unsure, and do not continue taking the tablets until you have confirmed that they are safe.

For anyone who wants to double-check, the full list of recalled batches is available on the FDA’s official recall database, which lists all affected products.

FAQs Why were the Atorvastatin Calcium tablets recalled? The FDA discovered that some batches failed dissolution tests, which means the pills might not properly release the drug into the body.

Which products are affected by the recall? Bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium in 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg strengths, across multiple sizes, are affected.

What should patients do if they have this medication? Check the lot number, contact your pharmacist or doctor, and safely dispose of the recalled bottles.