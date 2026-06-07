Morgan Wallen cancels second Pittsburgh concert as severe weather threatens area

Country music star Morgan Wallen cancelled his second scheduled performance at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, citing safety concerns amid forecasts of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and damaging winds.
The cancellation affects the second night of Wallen's Still the Problem Tour stop in Pittsburgh, which had been due to take place on 6 June. The singer had successfully completed the first of the two scheduled concerts at the venue on Friday evening. Special guest Ella Langley had been slated to appear during Saturday's show.
In a statement shared on social media, Wallen said the decision was made after discussions with local officials and his touring team.
"After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight's show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night," the statement read. "Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority." Fans were advised that refunds would be available through their original point of purchase.
Local weather authorities had warned of multiple rounds of storms moving through the region on Saturday, with risks including hail, damaging winds and thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for parts of the area earlier in the day.
The announcement came as a disappointment to many fans, some of whom had travelled significant distances for the concert. Online discussions throughout the week showed growing concern about the forecast, with concertgoers closely monitoring weather updates ahead of the show.
The cancellation marks a rare interruption to Wallen's ongoing stadium tour, one of the highest-profile country music tours of the year. The Pittsburgh stop had been scheduled as a two-night engagement, with the first concert featuring special guests including Brooks & Dunn. Saturday's event was expected to draw another large crowd to Acrisure Stadium.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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