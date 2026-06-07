Subscribe

Morgan Wallen cancels second Pittsburgh concert as severe weather threatens area

Morgan Wallen has cancelled the second Pittsburgh stop of his Still the Problem Tour after severe weather forecasts prompted concerns over safety. Fans were informed hours before the scheduled show at Acrisure Stadium.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated7 Jun 2026, 01:06 AM IST
Morgan Wallen has cancelled the second of his two scheduled Pittsburgh concerts after forecasts warned of severe weather across western Pennsylvania.
Morgan Wallen has cancelled the second of his two scheduled Pittsburgh concerts after forecasts warned of severe weather across western Pennsylvania.
AI Quick Read

Country music star Morgan Wallen cancelled his second scheduled performance at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, citing safety concerns amid forecasts of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and damaging winds.

Morgan Wallen cancels second Pittsburgh concert

The cancellation affects the second night of Wallen's Still the Problem Tour stop in Pittsburgh, which had been due to take place on 6 June. The singer had successfully completed the first of the two scheduled concerts at the venue on Friday evening. Special guest Ella Langley had been slated to appear during Saturday's show.

Advertisement

In a statement shared on social media, Wallen said the decision was made after discussions with local officials and his touring team.

"After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight's show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night," the statement read. "Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority." Fans were advised that refunds would be available through their original point of purchase.

Morgan Wallen cancels second Pittsburgh concert.
Advertisement

Local weather authorities had warned of multiple rounds of storms moving through the region on Saturday, with risks including hail, damaging winds and thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for parts of the area earlier in the day.

Advertisement

The announcement came as a disappointment to many fans, some of whom had travelled significant distances for the concert. Online discussions throughout the week showed growing concern about the forecast, with concertgoers closely monitoring weather updates ahead of the show.

The cancellation marks a rare interruption to Wallen's ongoing stadium tour, one of the highest-profile country music tours of the year. The Pittsburgh stop had been scheduled as a two-night engagement, with the first concert featuring special guests including Brooks & Dunn. Saturday's event was expected to draw another large crowd to Acrisure Stadium.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeUsTrendingMorgan Wallen cancels second Pittsburgh concert as severe weather threatens area
Advertisement
Read Next Story