Morgan Wallen announces stadium tour for 2026: Tickets, dates, US venues, and more

Morgan Wallen announced “Still the Problem” stadium tour dates for 21 shows in the spring and summer of 2026, reports Billboard. According to the outlet, the tour is inspired by the country pop singer’s last album, “I'm The Problem”, released on May 16, 2025, on Big Loud/Mercury Records.
The tickets for Morgan Wallen’s “Still the Problem” stadium tour, which will kick off on April 10 in Minneapolis next year, will go live on Ticketmaster on November 5 at 11 AM PT, as per Variety.
The country pop singer from Sneedville, Tennessee, will perform at stadiums in 11 cities, including Las Vegas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Denver and Pittsburgh. He will play at three college football stadiums, including Michigan’s Michigan Stadium, Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, and Alabama’s Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Among others, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Flatland Cavalry, Hudson Westbrook, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason, and Blake Whiten will join the 19-time Billboard Music Awards winner on the tour.
Wallen’s last album, “I’m the Problem”, spent 12 non-consecutive weeks at the pinnacle of the Billboard 200, as per Billboard.
April 10: Minneapolis, Minnesota, at US Bank Stadium
April 11: Minneapolis, Minnesota, at US Bank Stadium
April 18: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium
May 1: Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium
May 2: Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium
May 8: Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium
May 9: Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium
May 15: Gainesville, Florida, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
May 16: Gainesville, Florida, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
May 29: Denver, Colorado, at Empower Field at Mile High
May 30: Denver, Colorado, at Empower Field at Mile High
June 5: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Acrisure Stadium
June 6: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Acrisure Stadium
June 19: Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field
June 20: Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field
July 17: Baltimore, Maryland, at M&T Bank Stadium
July 18: Baltimore, Maryland, at M&T Bank Stadium
July 24: Ann Arbor, Michigan, at Michigan Stadium
July 25: Ann Arbor, Michigan, at Michigan Stadium
July 31: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Lincoln Financial Field
August 1: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Lincoln Financial Field
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Still the Problem’ stadium tour will begin on April 10, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at US Bank Stadium.
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Still the Problem’ stadium tour ends on August 1, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Lincoln Financial Field.
Morgan Wallen released the album "I'm The Problem" on May 16, 2025.