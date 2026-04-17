‘Most trolled person in the world’: Meghan Markle on facing online abuse for a decade

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has said she experienced continuous online harassment for nearly a decade, describing herself as “the most trolled person in the entire world”.

Speaking to students associated with a mental health organisation during a visit to Australia, Meghan shared her personal experience of dealing with online negativity. She said she had been “bullied and attacked” every day over the past 10 years.

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“I can speak to that really personally,” she said, adding that the experiences shared by young people today resonate with her own.

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‘Every Day For 10 Years’

During her interaction at Swinburne University of Technology, Meghan reflected on the scale of online abuse and its impact on mental health.

“For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked,” she said, highlighting the sustained nature of the trolling she claims to have faced.

Her remarks come amid ongoing global conversations about the influence of social media on mental well-being, particularly among younger users.

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Concerns Over Social Media Platforms

Meghan also raised concerns about how major digital platforms operate, suggesting that harmful content continues to thrive because it drives engagement.

She said that such platforms are part of a “billion-dollar industry” that is often “anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks”.

According to her, this structure makes it unlikely that harmful behaviour will be eliminated entirely, placing the onus on users to build resilience.

Prince Harry On Social Media Regulation

During the same interaction, Prince Harry commented on recent measures introduced in Australia aimed at restricting social media access for younger users.

He described the move as a significant step from a governance perspective, noting that Australia was among the first countries to introduce such restrictions.

From a “responsibility and leadership standpoint”, he said, the decision was noteworthy, while also acknowledging that debates around such measures are ongoing.

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‘Tech Companies Must Be Accountable’

Prince Harry also stressed that stricter regulations should not have been necessary if technology companies had taken stronger action earlier.

He said platforms should be accountable for ensuring safe user environments, particularly for young people.

“There’s no way that young people should be punished by being banned from something that should be safe to use,” he said, adding that the responsibility lies with companies to create safer digital spaces.

Ongoing Focus On Mental Health And Digital Safety The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have consistently spoken about the impact of social media on mental health and have advocated for safer online environments.

Meghan’s remarks add to the broader discussion on online safety, platform accountability and the psychological effects of prolonged exposure to digital harassment.

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