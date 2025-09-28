Mountain Dew all set to launch new Dirty Cream Soda flavor with creamy twist on classic. All you need to know

Mountain Dew is set to shake up the soda aisle with a new flavor release aimed at the “dirty soda” trend. The brand recently confirmed it will introduce Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda in both regular and Zero Sugar versions, as per Parade. The launch comes amid a growing market for so-called dirty sodas, sodas mixed with creamers and flavored syrups, a trend driven by consumer experimentation and fast-food innovations.

All about Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda Described as the brand’s first “indulgent” soda, the new flavor blends the signature citrus bite of Dew with a mellow cream soda finish. “Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda, with its creamy, indulgent taste, is just another example of how we leverage innovation to engage our fans. As a brand that has always embraced culture, Dirty Mountain Dew takes the dirty soda trend to a whole new level…as only Dew can do,” said PepsiCo Beverages U.S. CMO Mark Kirkham in a statement given to Parade.

PepsiCo’s flavor teams say the move responds to “emerging consumer demands in the growing category,” as the brand looks to expand beyond limited-time releases and fast-food exclusives. Earlier this year, Mountain Dew rolled out other flavor experiments like Dragon Fruit as a Walmart-exclusive. The new Cream Soda Dew, however, is being billed internally as a more permanent innovation.

Industry watchers and soda fans on social platforms have greeted the news with a mixture of curiosity and excitement. Some discuss flavor balance concerns, others eagerly anticipate tasting the creamy turn on classic Dew. One Instagram user wrote, "No way Mountain Dew gets a cream soda flavor now that looks yummy," Another user wrote, "Always excited for new Zero Dews. This sounds like a decent new Dew flavor." However, not everyone was a fan of the new flavour. One user wrote, "Cream soda dew sounds absolutely awful," Another user expressed their skepticism and commented, "Cream soda is either gold or trash."

When will Mountain Dew's new flavour release? As per Parade, Mountain Dew’s new soda flavour will first be released at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) in October 2025. No firm date has been announced for national release, though reports suggest a 2026 rollout.

FAQs Q. What is Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda? A. It’s Mountain Dew’s new flavor that blends the original citrus taste with smooth cream soda.

Q. When will Mountain Dew's new flavour released? A. No official date is confirmed yet, but fans expect a 2026 launch.

Q. Will there be a Zero Sugar option? A. Yes, PepsiCo has confirmed both regular and Zero Sugar versions.