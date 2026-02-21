Moving back to India from the US to raise kids or care for parents? Influencer sparks debate

An Instagram video posted by an influencer who goes by the account name deshwaapsi_momofboyz has sparked a wide online debate about family responsibility, migration and the emotional choices many Indian families living abroad face.

NRI influencer’s post on returning to India ignites family responsibility debate The video, centred around a simple but deeply personal question — “Do you feel a bigger responsibility towards your parents or your kids? (sic)” — quickly drew strong reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences of living between countries and generations.

In her post, the influencer reflected on the difficult decision some overseas Indians face when considering moving back to India primarily for ageing parents. She wrote, “Someone once told me something that really hit me hard…Moving back to India just for parents, purely out of emotion, isn't right. Our parents have raised us and now almost lived momofbovz most of their lives…And Now it's our responsibility to raise our kids and do what's best for our kids (sic).

She added, "Why take a child back, knowing they may struggle later again to settle in US as a first generation immigrant like us! Then why uproot them? Why deprive them of a future that so many in India can only dream of? Do you feel a bigger responsibility towards your parents or your kids? What do you think? Do you feel a bigger responsibility towards your parents or kids? Let me know in the comments (sic).”

Internet reacts to the post The post touched a nerve, especially among Indians living abroad who often face the difficult decision of whether to return home for ageing parents or continue building their lives overseas for the sake of their children. India has one of the largest diasporas in the world, and such conversations are becoming increasingly common across social media platforms.

In the comments section, followers shared their views in detail.

One user wrote, “Those were old days now not many dream of a life in USA. We get everything in India plus excellent education and fantastic medical care. You do what you want to do (sic).”

Another commented, “I agree to some extent. Not because USA or another country is better than India or kids will have great future there, but moving kids for our own emotional reasons is not justified. As far as instilling culture values are concerned, we can give it to them at home and by our own behaviour. I feel indian culture is better and traditionally preserved outside India better. Speaking from my own experience as I have raised my two kids outside India, who are now grown up, responsible, gentle, and cultured adults (sic).”

Also Read | US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries– Top FAQs answered

A third person shared a more emotional response, “I miss taking the responsibility of my parents in their old age as a daughter. But God bless my Dad, he is taking care of everything (sic).”

Another lengthy response read, “Fully agree. People often avoid saying these hard truths out loud, but raising children is one of the greatest responsibilities—we are shaping the next generation. Our parents did the best they could, and because of their sacrifices, we are where we are today. Now it’s our turn; otherwise, the cycle simply continues. Moreover, our parents cannot support us in foreign countries due to visa restrictions, but we can be there for our children if we choose to stay. Our parents remain in India, constantly worried about us during difficult times, while we can actually be present and help our children instead of only worrying from afar (sic).”

Another user reflected on generational patterns, “When we were kids we moved where our parents were , our grandparents moved where our parents were as they were the bread earners , now that we are adults it is time for our kids and parents to move where we settle (sic).”

One comment was direct and firm, “Kids. Always kids are important. No one else should matter until you have given them the best you can (sic).”

Not everyone agreed with the framing of the debate. One person wrote, “I don't understand, you are promoting India. with a clean video of the US... I am in Australia and believe though, both the countries have its pros and cons .. India still need to improve and come at basic par on a lot of things. And , I am talking about some of the basic things a human need in life. Only because, you have moved from another country to India., doesn't mean its a fair move or a good move in general (sic).”

Another detailed comment read, “My parents surrendered their greencard because they didn’t like the second-class feeling in the U.S. Life in India is luxurious; the only downside is pollution. Medical services are definitely better in India. All our relatives have gone to US for their company projects but all of them have denied long-term projects. My grandparents were always with us. India is beautiful, lively; India is home. US is like a clean guest house. You easily get helpers for the smallest of tasks in India; while we get help here- we only call them every alternate day or twice a week. People are busy in their own lives in both the countries. The ‘jugaad’ system also comes in handy in India. School-sh’’ting threats are increasing- in every state that I have lived in, my kids’ schools had to close down due to fake threats (both private and public schools). India is beautiful if you know the right places to visit. Nobody prefers staying with elders in either country (sic).”