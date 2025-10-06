What’s new on Apple TV+ in October 2025: Full list of shows and movies to catch from The Lost Bus to The Sisters Grimm

Apple TV+ subscribers are in for a treat this October with a wide range of new shows and films. The standout release is Mr Scorsese, a five-part documentary on legendary director Martin Scorsese. Launching on October 17, it features rare footage and interviews with Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Steven Spielberg, and more. For cinephiles this will be unmissable viewing, reported Techradar.

Another high-profile release is The Lost Bus (October 3), directed by Paul Greengrass. The film is based on the true story of Kevin McKay, a California bus driver who saved 22 children during the devastating 2018 Camp Fire. Matthew McConaughey plays McKay with America Ferrera as teacher Mary Ludwig.

Meanwhile, fans of comedy and documentary can look out for Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost (October 24). Directed by Ben Stiller, the documentary honors his parents: Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, blending home movies with interviews from stars like Christopher Walken and Stephen Colbert. It promises a heartfelt portrait of one of Hollywood’s great comedy duos.

Apple TV+: New series and returning favorites Families can enjoy The Sisters Grimm (October 3), a children’s fantasy series based on Michael Buckley’s popular books. It follows two sisters descended from the Brothers Grimm, navigating a town filled with fairytale characters, according to Techradar.

For the food enthusiast in your life, you can get hooked on Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars (10 October). Jesse Burgess is hosting this show, and Gordon Ramsay is the executive producer, taking viewers into the world-class kitchens of chefs, either striving for or holding on to Michelin star glory, in New York, Mexico, Italy, and more destinations.

For the drama lover, The Last Frontier (10 October) is returning with two episodes set in Alaska about two prisoners on the run after a plane crash and a small community involved in the incident. The series will run in weekly installments through December.

For the comedy fan, Loot Season 3 is back on 15 October with Maya Rudolph as billionaire philanthropist Molly Novak. The announcement promises comedy and romance for the new season.

Finally, to close out the month on 29 October, Down Cemetery Road will adapt Mick Herron's debut novel in a film starring Ruth Wilson and Emma Thompson about a housewife and detective uncovering a missing child in a small suburban neighborhood, the Newsweek report read.

Ongoing episodes of popular hits In addition to the new premieres in October, there are also new episodes of Apple TV+ series returning that subscribers may also enjoy. New episodes of Slow Horses Season 5, starring Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden, will continue to be released each week. The Morning Show Season 4 and Invasion Season 3 will also release new episodes. And those who enjoy lighter travel series will be happy to note that The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy is continuing to stream, stated Newsweek.

