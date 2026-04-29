Mykhailo Mudryk appeals four-year FA drugs ban at CAS; Chelsea's winger hopes for early return

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has taken his fight against a four-year Football Association (FA) ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The 25-year-old Ukraine international lodged the appeal, raising fresh hopes he could return to action as early as next season.
The ban follows an adverse finding from a routine urine test that triggered a provisional suspension back in December 2024. Mudryk was formally charged in June 2025 and handed the maximum four-year punishment. In most cases like this, the ban is backdated to the start of the provisional suspension, pointing to a possible return around December 2028. But the CAS appeal could change everything.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport issued a short statement confirming the move: "CAS confirms it has received an appeal by Mykhailo Mudryk against the FA, filed on 25 February 2026. The Parties are currently exchanging written submissions, and a hearing is yet to be scheduled."
The FA has not publicly shared any details of the case. Reports suggest Mudryk came into contact with the cardiovascular medication meldonium, known to increase respiratory capacity and stamina, while on duty with the Ukraine national team in October 2024. Notably, he has not played a competitive match since November 2024.
When the provisional suspension first hit, Mykhailo Mudryk broke his silence only once. He described his "complete shock" and said he had "never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules".
The player has turned to Morgan Sports Law for his defence. The firm previously worked on doping cases involving former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, boxer Tyson Fury, and cyclist Chris Froome.
Mudryk, who arrived at Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in a deal worth an initial €70 million (£61 million), remains determined to play football again this year. He is staying match-fit by training at non-league side Uxbridge FC alongside a private coach and has hired goalkeepers for specialist sessions.
Chelsea has chosen not to comment while the legal process runs its course. The FA also confirmed it cannot speak about the active case.
Football fans across the Premier League and in Ukraine will be watching closely as the CAS case moves forward in Switzerland. For now, the focus remains on the written submissions and the date of the hearing, still to be set.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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