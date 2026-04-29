Mykhailo Mudryk appeals four-year FA drugs ban at CAS; Chelsea's winger hopes for early return

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has taken his fight against a four-year Football Association (FA) ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The 25-year-old Ukraine international lodged the appeal, raising fresh hopes he could return to action as early as next season.

Can Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk overturn his four-year ban? The ban follows an adverse finding from a routine urine test that triggered a provisional suspension back in December 2024. Mudryk was formally charged in June 2025 and handed the maximum four-year punishment. In most cases like this, the ban is backdated to the start of the provisional suspension, pointing to a possible return around December 2028. But the CAS appeal could change everything.

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What does the CAS appeal mean for Mykhailo Mudryk’s career? The Court of Arbitration for Sport issued a short statement confirming the move: "CAS confirms it has received an appeal by Mykhailo Mudryk against the FA, filed on 25 February 2026. The Parties are currently exchanging written submissions, and a hearing is yet to be scheduled."

The FA has not publicly shared any details of the case. Reports suggest Mudryk came into contact with the cardiovascular medication meldonium, known to increase respiratory capacity and stamina, while on duty with the Ukraine national team in October 2024. Notably, he has not played a competitive match since November 2024.

How did Mykhailo Mudryk react to the shock doping ban? When the provisional suspension first hit, Mykhailo Mudryk broke his silence only once. He described his "complete shock" and said he had "never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules".

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The player has turned to Morgan Sports Law for his defence. The firm previously worked on doping cases involving former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, boxer Tyson Fury, and cyclist Chris Froome.

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Mykhailo Mudryk and Chelsea Mudryk, who arrived at Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in a deal worth an initial €70 million (£61 million), remains determined to play football again this year. He is staying match-fit by training at non-league side Uxbridge FC alongside a private coach and has hired goalkeepers for specialist sessions.

Chelsea has chosen not to comment while the legal process runs its course. The FA also confirmed it cannot speak about the active case.

Football fans across the Premier League and in Ukraine will be watching closely as the CAS case moves forward in Switzerland. For now, the focus remains on the written submissions and the date of the hearing, still to be set.

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