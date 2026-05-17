Mystery bidder pays more than $9 million to meet Warren Buffett, Steph and Ayesha Curry over lunch

An anonymous bidder has spent more than $9 million in a charity auction for the rare opportunity to share lunch with legendary investor Warren Buffett, famous sports couple Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry. The auction, hosted on eBay, opened on May 7 and closed a week later on May 14 with a final winning bid of $9,000,100.
According to CNBC, the winning bidder — whose identity remains undisclosed — will be allowed to bring up to seven guests to the exclusive lunch scheduled for June 24 in Omaha, Nebraska, the home city of Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway.
The proceeds from the auction will be shared equally between GLIDE and Eat. Learn. Play., the charitable foundation established by Stephen and Ayesha Curry to support children and families in Oakland.
GLIDE provides food, housing assistance and other support services to vulnerable residents in San Francisco, while Eat. Learn. Play. focuses on education, nutrition and opportunities for children.
Buffett, 95, also pledged to personally match the winning amount for both charities, increasing the total funds raised to nearly $27 million, according to CNBC.
Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Stephen and Ayesha Curry said they were grateful to be involved in the initiative.
“It's been an honor to join GLIDE and Warren Buffett for this incredible legacy and help bring the next chapter of the auction to life,” Stephen, 38, and Ayesha, 37, said in a statement to PEOPLE.
“Every child deserves access to nutritious meals, quality education and safe places to play and grow. Through Eat. Learn. Play., we've seen firsthand how investing in kids and families can strengthen entire communities,” they continued.
“We're overwhelmed with gratitude for this opportunity, which reflects a shared belief that when different generations and institutions come together with purpose, we can create deeper and more lasting impact for the people who need it most,” they added.
In a separate statement shared on the Eat. Learn. Play. website, Buffett thanked everyone who took part in the fundraising effort.
“I’m thrilled with the response to this auction and honored to support the important work being done by GLIDE and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.“
“I look forward to sharing a meal with Stephen, Ayesha, and the winning bidder and their guests in Omaha, and I appreciate everyone who participated in making this effort such a success,” he added.