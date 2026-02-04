Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Ransom note,911 audio reveals her health concerns; Trump steps in - Key developments

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has entered a critical phase as authorities investigate possible ransom demands, alarming medical-device data and new evidence suggesting an abduction. With the FBI now involved and President Donald Trump offering federal assistance, the case has intensified amid growing fears for the elderly woman’s safety.

The case is now a criminal investigation and the search enters its fourth day.

Here are the five key developments in the urgent search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie:

Update 1: Sheriff acknowledges reports of possible ransom note The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Tuesday (February 3) that it is aware of reports suggesting a possible ransom note linked to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

“We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie,” officials said in a statement.

The department stressed that all information is being treated seriously.

“Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI,” the statement added.

Update 2: Trump says he will call Savannah Guthrie US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he plans to personally reach out to Savannah Guthrie and offer additional federal assistance in the search for her missing mother.

Asked by a reporter in the Oval Office whether he would offer more help, Trump replied:

“Sure, I would.”

“I’m going to call her later on. I think it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said. “I always got along very good with Savannah — very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out.”

Update 3: Pacemaker stopped syncing before disappearance Investigators are also focusing on data from Nancy Guthrie’s medical devices, which raised fresh alarm.

According to a law enforcement source cited by Fox News, Nancy’s pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple devices around 2 a.m. Sunday. Her phone and Apple Watch were later found inside her Tucson home when authorities arrived around noon.

Police said the evidence suggests she did not simply wander away from the house.

Update 4: Dispatch audio reveals early medical concerns Dispatch audio released by Arizona police has revealed the urgency of the situation from the moment Nancy Guthrie was reported missing.

“Nancy, a white female, 84 years of age, 5 feet 2 inches, medium build, brown [hair] over blue [eyes],” a dispatcher said in the audio obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Nancy has high blood pressure, pacemaker, and cardiac issues,” the dispatcher added.

The audio was released as the search entered its fourth day, heightening concerns over her health and limited mobility.

Update 5: FBI seen at family home FBI agents were spotted on Tuesday at the Arizona home of Savannah Guthrie’s sister, Annie, as part of the expanding investigation.

Photographs showed FBI agents and sheriff’s deputies leaving the property after a two-hour meeting. Officials declined to comment as they exited the home. Savannah Guthrie is also believed to have been present.

Annie was reportedly the last person to see their mother, after bringing her home from dinner late Saturday night.

What police believe so far Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was likely abducted from her Tucson home. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has described the residence as a “crime scene” and said it is possible she was taken from her bed during the night.

In alarming footage, what appears to be a blood trail was visible outside the home, with dark splatters seen on tiles leading to the door.

A desperate search Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday (Jnuary 31) after being dropped home by a family member. When she failed to attend church Sunday morning, another churchgoer alerted the family, prompting a welfare check and a 911 call around noon.

Savannah Guthrie appealed for prayers in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, writing:

“We need you.”

“We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope,” she wrote. “Above all, we believe in Him.”

Police have warned that Nancy requires critical medication every 24 hours and could die without it.

