Nancy Guthrie disappearance turns to possible abduction: Blood, forced entry, and DNA evidence found in Arizona home

Arizona authorities investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, say the case has taken a serious turn, with investigators now treating it as a possible criminal abduction. Guthrie has been missing since the night of January 31.

Update 1: Possible abduction Law enforcement officials said on February 2 that what began as a missing person investigation is now being treated as a possible abduction after evidence of foul play was discovered at Guthrie’s home in the Catalina Foothills area outside Tucson.

“She was taken possibly in the middle of the night and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News, “I think she was abducted. When you’re taken from your bed and you don’t want to go somewhere, that’s an abduction.” The department later clarified that Nanos was speaking figuratively and did not mean Guthrie was literally taken from her bed.

Nanos added that investigators believe Guthrie was injured during the incident. “We know she was harmed at the home, but we don’t know to what extent,” he said.

Update 2: Sister last saw Nancy before disappearance Savannah Guthrie’s sister, Annie Guthrie, is believed to be the last person to see their mother before she vanished. According to a report by US Weekly, Annie told Arizona police that she had dinner with Nancy on January 31 and noticed no warning signs.

She reportedly said she did not observe “any red flags” before Nancy returned to her home later that evening.

Family members last saw Nancy Guthrie at her residence between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

Update 3: Blood and signs of forced entry found Law enforcement sources told The Los Angeles Times that blood was found inside Guthrie’s home and there were signs of forced entry.

Authorities now believe Guthrie was taken against her will from inside the home.

Sheriff Nanos said earlier that the residence was being treated as a crime scene. “We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” Nanos said, declining to provide specific details as the investigation remains active.

Update 4: DNA recovered; personal items left behind Investigators confirmed that Guthrie’s cell phone, car and wallet were all found at the house, suggesting she did not leave voluntarily. DNA evidence was also recovered at the scene and sent to a forensic laboratory in Phoenix for analysis, according to KPNX.

Ongoing search Nancy Guthrie was reported missing around noon on February 1 after she failed to attend church. A large-scale search effort was launched involving law enforcement officers, drones, aircraft, search-and-rescue teams, volunteers and dogs from US Customs and Border Protection.

Sheriff Nanos said Guthrie has limited mobility and requires daily medication, adding that missing doses “could be fatal.” He stressed that she does not suffer from dementia, describing her as “of sound mind” and “sharp as a tack.”

In a statement aired publicly, Savannah Guthrie thanked supporters for their prayers and urged anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

“Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom,” she said.

In a later social media post, Savannah Guthrie appealed for prayers, writing, “Bring her home.”