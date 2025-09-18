NASA rover may have discovered new signs of ancient life on Mars: details here

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that its Perseverance rover may have uncovered evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars. A rock sample collected in 2024 from an area known as Cheyava Falls inside Jezero Crater shows potential ‘biosignatures’: chemical traces that could indicate biological activity. The discovery, published in the journal Nature, was described as a groundbreaking moment in the ongoing search for life beyond Earth, reported the BBC.

Advertisement

‘Sapphire Canyon’ discovery The sample, nicknamed Sapphire Canyon, was taken from sedimentary rock in Jezero Crater, an ancient river delta where water once flowed. Perseverance’s instruments detected unusual mineral patterns described as colorful ‘leopard spots’ that suggest chemical reactions possibly linked to microbial life, the BBC report added.

These sports contained two iron-rich minerals: vivianite and greigite. On Earth, vivianite forms in wetlands and decaying organic matter, while greigite is often produced by microbes. Together, they provide a strong hint that Mars may once have hosted tiny living organisms.

Why it matters While Mars today is a cold, dry, and hostile planet, billions of years ago it was warmer and wetter, conditions that could have supported life. Water-carved valleys, dried-up riverbeds, and mineral deposits discovered over decades of exploration all suggest that Mars was once habitable, the report stated.

Advertisement

Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy called the discovery a ‘groundbreaking step that advances our understanding of Mars.’ However, scientists caution that further analysis is needed. These minerals can also form through non-biological processes, though NASA notes that conditions at the site do not suggest extreme heat or acidity, two common abiotic explanations.

What scientists are saying As per BBC, Stony Brook University’s Joel Hurowitz, the lead author of the paper, explained, “The combination of chemical compounds we found could have been a rich source of energy for microbial metabolisms. While we cannot yet confirm life, the indicators are compelling.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Perseverance’s project scientist Katie Stack Morgan said, “Astrobiological claims require extraordinary evidence. This peer-reviewed publication is an important step, but we must rule out other explanations before drawing firm conclusions.”

The bigger picture The discovery is notable because it was from relatively young rocks in the Bright Angel formation. This implies that Mars may have been habitable later in its history than had been thought, and ultimately, it provokes new questions about the ability of Mars to support life, reported CNET.

NASA is working with scientists from around the world to study the data further. The samples collected by Perseverance will eventually be returned to Earth in a mission and can be studied in much greater detail.

FAQs What exactly did NASA find? The Perseverance rover detected minerals and chemical patterns in a Mars rock that could be biosignatures, or indicators of past microbial life.

Advertisement

Does this mean there was life on Mars? Not yet. The findings are promising but not conclusive. The minerals could also have formed without life.