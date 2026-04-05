Moon mission: NASA’s Artemis II astronauts face toilet problem; social media reacts with memes, ‘Blame ICE for this too’

NASA’s Artemis II crew has moved more than halfway to the Moon. It is preparing for a historic fly-around that will take them deeper into space than the Apollo missions' astronauts. However, the mission is facing a minor technical issue, with the Orion capsule’s toilet malfunctioning.

The four-member crew comprises Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. They are expected to reach the Moon on April 6 and capture images of its far side. This is the first human Moon mission in more than 53 years.

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According to Pilot Glover, the Earth now appears very small, while the Moon is growing larger as they approach.

As the toilet malfunctions, NASA has asked astronauts to use backup urine-collection bags until the system is repaired. Engineers believe ice may be blocking the line. The toilet remains usable for solid waste. Some astronauts have reported an unpleasant smell from the bathroom area.

According to officials, such issues are common in space missions. The crew is trained to manage them, they said.

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“Space toilets and bathrooms are something everybody can really understand… it’s always a challenge,” said Debbie Korth, NASA’s Orion program deputy manager.

Despite this, the mission continues smoothly. Artemis II is expected to travel over 252,000 miles from Earth. It will set a new record for the longest distance travelled in human spaceflight before returning without landing on the Moon.

Also Read | Artemis astronauts now halfway to the Moon — Check Day 3 schedule

The Moon mission also marks a historic moment for Canada. Hansen has become the first non-American astronaut to travel to the Moon. Koch and Glover are also making history as the first woman and first Black astronaut to undertake a lunar mission.

The 10-day mission, ending on April 10, is part of NASA’s long-term plan to build a sustainable human presence on the Moon. A Moon landing is planned by 2028.

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Also Read | Artemis II launch sends four astronauts on 10-day moon flyby

Social media reaction Social media users have posted mixed reactions on the toilet issue. Many of them had a sarcastic take on it.

“Should've packed a cosmic plunger maybe,” wrote one of them.

“Classic space travel problems. Even astronauts deal with plumbing fails!” posted another user.

Another user quipped, “Maybe space ice is just a misunderstood artist trying to make a splash in unexpected places.”

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“Sure, blame ICE for this one too…” came a hilarious response.

“Guess it's a cold shoulder from space plumbing,” joked another user.

Another user commented, “Imagine being lightyears from earth and dealing with cosmic toilet drama.”

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One user remarked, “Billions in lunar engineering and the crew is still fighting a frozen pipe. Turns out space travel is mostly just high-stakes plumbing once you leave the atmosphere.”