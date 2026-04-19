Nathalie Baye, Catch Me If You Can actor, dies at 77 after dementia diagnosis

Renowned French film actor Nathalie Baye, whose career spanned more than five decades across international cinema, has died at the age of 77. She passed away at her home in Paris on Friday evening, AFP reported, citing her family.

The news agency further reported that Baye had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a neurodegenerative disease.

French President Macron leads tributes

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Baye, describing her as a defining presence in the country’s cinematic landscape.

“We loved Nathalie Baye so much. With her voice, her smile and her grace, she has been a constant presence in French cinema over the past few decades,” he wrote on X. He added that she was “an actress with whom we loved, dreamed and grew up.”

France’s Culture Minister Catherine Pégard also honoured Baye, saying she had “lit up a long chapter in the history of French cinema with her talent and radiant personality.”

A Career Shaped By Iconic Collaborations

Born in Normandy in 1948 into a family of artists, Baye began her career as a dancer before moving into acting. She rose to fame in the early 1970s after appearing in François Truffaut’s 1973 film La Nuit Américaine (Day for Night), shortly after completing her training.

Over the years, she worked with several leading filmmakers and became one of France’s most respected actors, appearing in around 80 films.

She also featured in international productions, including Steven Spielberg’s 2002 film Catch Me if You Can, where she played the mother of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character.

Multiple Awards And Global Recognition

Baye was a four-time winner at the César Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars. She received her first César in 1981 for her supporting role in Jean-Luc Godard’s Sauve qui peut (la vie) (Every Man for Himself), BBC reported.

She went on to win further honours in 1982 and 1983, including best actress for La Balance. In 1999, she was awarded best actress at the Venice Film Festival for Une Liaison Pornographique (An Affair of Love).

Later Work And Personal Life

In her later years, Baye continued to appear in film and television, including a cameo as herself in the popular French series Call My Agent! alongside her daughter, actor Laura Smet. She also featured in the second Downton Abbey film.

Her final screen appearance came in the 2023 Franco-Lebanese film La nuit du verre d’eau (Mother Valley), according to reports.

Baye had her daughter Laura Smet with rock musician Johnny Hallyday, whose death in 2017 led to nationwide mourning in France.

Tributes From Film Industry Figures Several figures from the film industry paid tribute following news of her death.

Actor Isabelle Adjani, who worked with Baye in La Gifle (1974), described her as an “actress of dazzling spontaneity” in a social media post.

Actor Richard Berry, her co-star in La Balance, wrote: “Nathalie, you take with you our laughter and the fond memories of our early days.”

Legacy In French Cinema Baye remained an influential figure in French cinema throughout her career, with roles spanning independent films, mainstream productions, and international projects. She was also known for supporting causes including climate action and discussions around assisted dying legislation, according to French media reports.