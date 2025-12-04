National Cookie Day 2025: Grab free cookies and sweet deals from Dunkin’, Dairy Queen, and more

December 4, 2025, marks National Cookie Day, an annual celebration honoring one of the world’s favorite treats. First recognized by Sesame Street in 1976 and officially moved to December in 1987, the holiday encourages cookie lovers to indulge in classic favorites and discover new flavors. From chocolate chip to snickerdoodles, the day is all about enjoying cookies with family and friends.

History and fun facts The word “cookie” comes from the Dutch word koekie, meaning “little cake.”

Cookies arrived in America in the 17th century. Outside North America, “biscuit” is the common term.

National Cookie Day has no historic significance but is widely celebrated with baking, sharing, and tastings.

Origins National Cookie Day was first observed in the United States to recognize the long history of cookies, which date back to the 7th century in Persia. The day has grown in popularity over the years, inspiring social media trends, bakery promotions, and even charitable cookie giveaways.

Popular ways to celebrate Bakers and dessert enthusiasts celebrate by:

-Baking cookies at home and experimenting with creative recipes.

-Visiting local bakeries to try seasonal or specialty cookies.

-Sharing cookies with friends, family, and colleagues.

-Participating in cookie-themed events or contests.

Cookie deals and freebies This year, both national brands and local bakeries are joining the fun, offering deals, discounts, and free cookies to celebrate. Some of the highlights include:

Corner Bakery Cafe: Cookies available for just $1 on December 4 at participating locations while supplies last. Single bakery cookies only; mini cookie packs excluded.

Crumbl: Buy a 6-Pack in-store and get the 7th treat free. Limited “6-7” stickers for the first 100 customers at each location.

Dairy Queen: Celebrate with the Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat. DQ Rewards members also get $3 off any small Blizzard from December 1–7. Free mini Blizzard Treats with select purchases.

Dunkin’: Earn triple points on all espresso drinks, including the limited-edition Cookie Butter Cloud Latte. Holiday MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats are also available.

Jimmy John’s: Free holiday magic cookie with any digital order of $5 or more.