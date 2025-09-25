National Daughters Day 2025 wishes: Celebrate your daughters with these unique messages this year

National Daughters Day is being celebrated by families across the United States with great pomp and show on Thursday, September 25, 2025. This highly special occasion provides an opportunity to recognize little angels, who bring happiness and love in abundance to the lives of their parents.

This is the moment to celebrate the honor a girl brings to her family. Parents often utilize such occasions to encourage their daughters and remind them that they are strong, intelligent, and capable of achieving everything in life.

National Daughters Day 2025: What is it celebrated? A major reason behind observing this day on an annual basis is to celebrate daughters across the United States and around the world. This serves as a major reminder for all parents to ensure the equal and fair upbringing of their children. This will eventually allow young girls to grow and become strong individuals as they navigate through different stages of life.

In the US, National Daughters Day is celebrated on September 25 every year.

As per the National Day Archives, in some regions it is observed on the "Fourth Sunday in September.” It further mentions that the initial reason behind establishing such a day was to “erase the stigma in some countries attached to having a girl instead of a boy child”.

National Daughters Day 2025: Wishes In honor of the occasion, several parents in the US look forward to special ways to let their daughters know how much they are loved and appreciated.

Here are several National Daughters Day wishes and quotes that they can consider sharing with their little angels:

'You are the greatest gift I have ever received. I love you my daughter.'

'You are not just an angel; each day you remind me of the goodness in this world. Dear daughter, you inspire me to be the greatest version of myself.'

'A mother’s treasure is her daughter. Wishing you a very Happy National Daughters Day.'

'Nothing better than having a daughter. Wishing you a happy and healthy life this National Daughters Day.'

'A daughter like you is the most precious gift from God.'

'You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars. Happy National Daughters Day.'

'For a father getting older, there's nothing dearer than a daughter'.

FAQs When is National Daughters Day 2025? It is being celebrated on September 25 in the US.

How to celebrate National Daughters Day? Parents usually give gifts to their daughters or take them out for a vacation.