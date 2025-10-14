National Dessert Day 2025: Best deals and offers from top brands to mark the occasion

Had a good time on Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day? Don’t let the celebrations stop, as 14 October is National Dessert Day. Although it is not a federal holiday, it does have its own benefits.

Advertisement

According to Parade magazine, the day was observed sometime in the early 2000s. While it is not known who first suggested the idea for this day or when it became a reality, restaurants and outlets mark the day by offering special deals to customers.

So, if you have a sweet tooth, or even if you enjoy the occasional calorie rush from sweetmeats, today is as good a day as any to satisfy your cravings. Here’s a list of well-known brands offering special offers to their customers.

The Cheesecake Factory This renowned brand is celebrating National Dessert Day by offering a 50 per cent discount to its Cheesecake Rewards program members on items listed under the ‘Cheesecake and Specialty Desserts’ and ‘Ice Cream Delights’ categories. The offer is not restricted to just one day, but will run from October 13-16, the brand’s website states.

Advertisement

Fazoli’s Donuts are as good a dessert as any to relish on National Dessert Day. At Fazoli’s, as the New York Post reports, there will be a ‘Buy one, get one’ offer on Italian donuts from 14-19 October. You will have to use the code ‘Sweet25.’

Kilwins This popular dessert chain is also getting into the festive mood, and you don’t even need to go to the store to participate. As per the New York Post, those who follow the brand’s official Instagram account – @Kilwins – have to tag a friend while commenting on the company’s official sweepstakes post.

10 of those who commented will secure $50 Kilwins eGift Cards. The comment has to be posted anytime from 14-19 October.

Advertisement

McAlister’s Deli Parade magazine informs that members of McAlister’s Rewards program will get a dessert of their choice free on a minimum spend of $5 at the company’s outlets. The offer has been running since 8 October, and 14 October is the last day.

Perkins American Food Co. Donut lovers will get a special treat at Perkins on the occasion of National Dessert Day. Those who purchase three donuts will get one more free.

So, whatever be your preferred sweet treat, be it donuts or cakes, today is the day to let yourself go, even if that means loosening the waist-belt a little, as you won’t have to loosen your purse strings that much.

Advertisement

FAQs When is National Dessert Day celebrated? It is celebrated on 14 October every year.

When was National Dessert Day first celebrated? Not much information is available, but this day began to be observed widely in the early 2000s.