National Donut Day 2026: Here are the places offering free donuts in the US today

National Donut Day has arrived, bringing with it a mix of history, remembrance and sweet deals from some of America's biggest food chains.

Observed on the first Friday of June every year, the occasion was established by The Salvation Army in 1938 to honour the "Donut Lassies" and "Donut Girls"—women who travelled to France during World War I to serve donuts, snacks and comfort to soldiers stationed on the front lines.

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More than eight decades later, the day continues to be marked across the United States through community events, charitable initiatives and promotional offers from major donut and coffee brands.

This year, companies such as Krispy Kreme, Dunkin', Tim Hortons and others are celebrating the occasion with free donuts and special discounts for customers.

The World War I Story Behind National Donut Day According to The Salvation Army, the Donut Lassies worked in makeshift huts near the battlefields of France, providing soldiers with emotional and spiritual support, essential supplies and freshly prepared donuts.

Over time, the treat became associated with comfort, morale and a sense of home for American troops serving overseas.

Highlighting the significance of the day, Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army, said in a news release:

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“The story of the Donut Lassies is one of extraordinary courage. The women who traveled to the front lines of a world war displayed compassion and bravery. On this 88th National Donut Day, we honor their remarkable legacy alongside the veterans who have served this nation, reminding ourselves to carry that same spirit of joyful service into every community we serve.”

To commemorate the occasion, The Salvation Army is distributing donuts to veterans in several cities across the United States. The organisation is also hosting a number of activities, including the National Donut Day World Donut Eating Championship in Washington, DC.

Krispy Kreme Offers Free Donuts One of the most popular National Donut Day promotions comes from Krispy Kreme.

The company announced that customers can receive one free doughnut of their choice on June 5 without making any purchase. The offer is available both in stores and through the drive-thru, with a limit of one doughnut per guest.

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In addition, customers can purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2 when they buy any dozen at the regular price.

Commenting on the celebration, Alison Holder, Chief Brand & Product Officer at Krispy Kreme, said:

"National Doughnut Day is one of our most joyful traditions – a moment to celebrate the doughnuts people love, the guests who inspire us every day and the simple happiness that comes from sharing something sweet. We're excited to welcome everyone in on Friday to enjoy a free Krispy Kreme favorite and celebrate with us."

Dunkin' Continues Its Annual Tradition Dunkin' is also marking National Donut Day with a familiar offer.

For the 16th consecutive year, the coffee and donut chain is giving customers a free donut with the purchase of any beverage on Friday, June 5, the USA Today reported.

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The company has also expanded its celebration through a collaboration with lifestyle and accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane.

According to Dunkin', the partnership includes a limited-edition collection inspired by some of the chain's most recognisable products. The collection is set to become available online and at select retail locations on June 5.

Tim Hortons Extends Offer Through June 7 Tim Hortons customers can also take advantage of a special promotion linked to National Donut Day.

The company told USA TODAY that customers can receive a free donut with the purchase of a small, medium or large beverage through June 7.

The offer can be redeemed once per day through the Tim Hortons mobile application.

More National Donut Day Deals Several other retailers and food chains are also participating in the annual celebration.

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7-Eleven, Speedway And Stripes 7-Eleven, Inc. is offering members of its 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards programmes unlimited classic glazed donuts for 50 cents each at participating locations on June 5.

The company is also selling 7-Select Mini Donut packs for $1.

Bonchon Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken is offering one complimentary Korean donut with any purchase of $15 or more.

The cinnamon sugar-coated dessert, served with sweet cream dipping sauce, can be claimed between June 5 and June 7 using the code "DONUTDAY" through Bonchon's website or mobile application.

Lidl Retail chain Lidl is giving members of its myLidl loyalty programme one free donut from its in-store bakery on June 5.

No purchase is required, though customers must activate the offer through the myLidl app before checkout.

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Winn-Dixie Winn-Dixie Rewards members can receive $3 back in points when purchasing a six-count package of Bakery Donuts on National Donut Day.

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