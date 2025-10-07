Is LeBron James retiring? NBA world fears it’s his ‘last year’ after cryptic video goes viral

Is LeBron James planning to retire from the NBA? The basketball player recently dropped a cryptic video on Instagram, leaving several of his fans wondering whether the 40-year-old was on his way to announce the end of his professional career in the sport.

LeBron James teases fans with a ‘second decision’ LeBron James posted a 10-second video on Instagram with the caption “The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12 pm EST.” In the brief clip, the four-time NBA winner appears to join a person for an interview. The short video ends with the message “The Second Decision. Coming Soon.”

According to USA Today, the post was an allusion to LeBron James's televised event, “The Decision,” during which he announced he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat before the 2010-11 season.

It is also likely that LeBron James is considering moving to a different team as he enters the 2025-26 season on an expiring contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, as per NBC Los Angeles. LeBron James will become an unrestricted free agent in the spring.

Fans react to LeBron James’s cryptic video After LeBron James posted the video, the NBA world and his fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts. NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews begged LeBron James not to retire. “Give us a few more years, bro. We're not ready for you to leave,” he wrote in the comment section. NBA player Ja Morant for the Memphis Grizzlies wrote, “Nahhhh”.

“Y’all think he retiring soon or changing teams?!” a fan asked in the comment section.

Meanwhile, another added, “Nahhh Bron, stop playing Bro.” With a broken heart emoji, a third fan said, “Damn this is last year”.

FAQs When did LeBron James join the NBA? LeBron James started his NBA career in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

How many times has LeBron James won the NBA title? LeBron James has won the NBA title four times in his professional career.