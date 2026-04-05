NCAA Final Four 2026 results: What happened in UConn vs Illinois and Michigan vs Arizona, March Madness semifinals

In a thrilling night of 2026 NCAA March Madness Final Four action at Lucas Oil Stadium, UConn survived a remarkable comeback from Illinois while Michigan delivered a dominant beatdown of Arizona. The Huskies and Wolverines now advance to Monday’s national championship game, setting up a heavyweight clash between two of college basketball’s most formidable programs. UConn stay alive in their bid for a historic third title in four years, while Michigan eye their first championship since 1989.

UConn beat Illinois 71-62 powered by Mullins’ clutch 3-pointer and Reed’s dominant double-double UConn built a comfortable 14-point lead in the second half, but Illinois refused to go away quietly, cutting into the deficit and keeping the game tense until the final minutes. With the Huskies leading by four, freshman guard Braylon Mullins stepped up once again and knocked down a crucial 3-pointer that pushed the score to 66-59 with 52 seconds remaining. The shot, hit just 30 minutes from his hometown in Greenfield, Indiana, effectively sealed the 71-62 victory.

Mullins finished with 15 points, shooting 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and adding two steals.

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Tarris Reed Jr was a force inside, recording 17 points and 11 rebounds in what many are calling one of the best individual performances of the entire NCAA tournament. UConn’s defense held Illinois, the nation’s top offense, to just 34 percent shooting from the field. The Huskies also set a program record with 12 three-pointers in a Final Four game and committed zero turnovers in the first half.

Alex Karaban, the lone holdover from UConn’s back-to-back championship teams, provided steady leadership throughout. Head coach Dan Hurley praised his squad’s toughness.

Notably, a victory on Monday would make UConn the first program in more than 50 years to win three national titles in four seasons.

Michigan deliver dominant beatdown, routing Arizona 91-73 in one-sided Final Four semifinal Michigan took complete control from the opening tip and never looked back, cruising to a 91-73 victory over Arizona in one of the most lopsided Final Four games between No. 1 seeds. The Wolverines built a lead that reached as many as 30 points and advanced to face UConn in Monday’s national championship with a chance at their first title since 1989.

Aday Mara put on a virtuoso performance, finishing with 26 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks while shooting 11-of-16 from the field. The 7-foot-3 center dominated the paint on both ends, helping Michigan match Arizona inside and outrebound them in key moments.

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The Wolverines forced 26 points off turnovers, the most Arizona allowed all season, and connected on 12 three-pointers. Arizona struggled mightily to find rhythm, especially with foul trouble impacting their backcourt. Coach Tommy Lloyd gave full credit to Michigan.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Arizona’s All-American, suffered a left MCL sprain and ankle injury early but returned briefly. Michigan’s 18-point margin of victory ties for the largest between two No. 1 seeds in an NCAA tournament game since seeding began in 1979. The Wolverines have now scored 90 or more points in five straight tournament games, a historic feat.