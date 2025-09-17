Ned Fulmer's estranged wife Ariel opens up on infidelity, co-parenting and why she hasn’t forgiven him

Ariel Fulmer is speaking out about her husband, Ned's, cheating scandal with one of his colleagues, three years after the scandal happened. During the first episode of Ned's new podcast ‘Rock Bottom,’ the pair went over the painful experiences that occurred after Ned cheated, which resulted in his firing from ‘The Try Guys’.

Ariel remembered the day she discovered the affair. "I learned about your affair from the fans." She mentioned it on the podcast, as per a People report.

She said she was caught off guard when a fan sent her a photo, and she initially thought it was a picture of her husband's sister. "For some reason, I couldn't see what was actually there," she confessed.

The aftermath of the affair The fallout from the scandal left Ariel grappling with trust. She lost faith not just in her husband but in the public and even in her close friends. "I just stayed inside because there were cameras everywhere. It was so unsafe," she said. "It took a long time to get back to myself." This time of emotional crisis lingered deeply with her, and she spoke openly about the challenge of absorbing the situation.

Are Ariel and Ned Fulmer still together? One thing that has persisted over the last three years is whether Ariel and Ned are still in a romantic relationship. When asked, Ned testified that they remain co-parents and friends to their children but are no longer a romantic couple.

"There's a spectrum of being together-not together," Ned explained. "But the way that everyone wants to know, like, 'Are you still, like, an item?' No. We really haven't been at all these last three years."

Ariel corroborated, declaring that although they have a profound bond because of their children and past together, they are no longer together.

Ariel’s stance on forgiveness Even after maintaining their friendship and co-parenting, Ariel declared that she has not forgiven Ned. "How are you supposed to forgive someone for lying to you? For cheating on you. No. F--- no," Ariel said, as per People.

She recognized that they shared a past but emphasized that there is still no trust. "The fact that I can be around you and still have a good time and enjoy spending time with my kids, I think that's a win," she said.

Ned has also commented on the outcome of his behavior in interviews. He said he wished to have nothing to do with the internet or social media for a good while following the scandal. Both he and Ariel have, however, taken time away from the spotlight to reestablish trust and boundaries. They now better understand one another's needs and are committed to honesty in the future.

